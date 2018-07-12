Armstrong hosts B.C. 4H riders

PHOTOS: Horse trails at the Okanagan Stock Show

Forty-eight kids from five 4H horse clubs wrapped up their week with a horse show followed by an awards banquet and dance during last weekend Okanagan Stock Show in Armstrong.

Youth competed in jumping, reining, trail, equitation and pleasure.

The horse clubs were a major part of the show, which saw 100 youth from clubs across B.C. converge in Armstrong.

See related: Okanagan hosts 4H clubs from across B.C.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Heidi Stotmann and Champ pose with their blue ribbon, earned at the horse show during the BC 4H Okanagan Stock Show last weekend in Armstrong. (Submitted Photo)

Addie Beaudoin and Pretty Boy display their blue ribbon earned at the 4H Okanagan Stock Show last weekend in Armstrong. (Submitted Photo)

Nimoway Goossen and Willow earned a ribbon during the BC 4H Okanagan Stock Show in Armstrong last weekend. (Submitted Photo)

Lillian Batten (left) with Noble-T-Rosaleta and Abby McLuskey with Noble-T-Remington are dressed for success at the horse show last weekend in Armstrong during the BC 4H Okanagan Stock Show. (Submitted photo)

Caralynn Currie with Cowboy wait for their turn at trail during the BC 4H Okanagan Stock Show last weekend in Armstrong. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
Conservation investigating video of kids feeding bears in B.C.

Just Posted

Motorcyclist dies in North Campbell River collision

Speed and alcohol were “contributing factors” in fatal crash: police

BC Transit breaks ground on new transit operations facility in Campbell River

Project to be home of operations, maintenance and fleet of up to 50 buses

Bomb threat closes North Island College campuses

“Out of an abundance of caution, all campuses are being evacuated.”

Wings ‘n’ Wheels lifts off for fifth time this weekend

Campbell River’s annual air and auto show has only gained in popularity over the years

Campbell River Fire Department wants everyone to stay safe this barbecue season

Fire Chief Thomas Doherty has some handy tips for residents

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. Crown says officer who used dog on ‘unpredictable’ suspect had no choice

IIO BC, which investigates serious incidents involving police, submitted a report to Crown counsel

Student whose throat was slashed in UBC dormitory alleges negligence in lawsuit

Mary Hare was in her room in 2016 when Thamer Almestadi entered carrying a knife, civil lawsuit says

1 dead after motorcyclist hit by tree on B.C. highway

DriveBC reported the highway open as of 5:30 p.m. local time.

More housing, subsidies urged for B.C. poverty reduction plan

Survey respondents want family options, and ‘not just in the ‘hood’

B.C. man striving for success beneath the surface

Jaryd Middleton, 21, in England for international submarine competition

Updated: Evacuation order given as Kamloops wildfire grows to 200 hectares

A large plume of smoke can be seen from the city and the fire has closed Shuswap Road.

B.C. lawyer facing two child porn charges

Appears next in provincial court July 24

Video: 4-mile iceberg breaks off eastern Greenland

A team of scientists has captured a four-mile iceberg breaking away from a glacier in eastern Greenland

Most Read