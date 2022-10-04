Annual L.I.F.T. Volunteer Festival returns to Campbell River

Sea Cadet D.J. Swanson (centre) gets a little help with his knot tying from fellow cadets Lokwing Wong (left) and Mason Purdy at the LIFT volunteer fair at the Community Centre in 2019. The event showcased many community organizations in an effort to recruit volunteers. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

L.I.F.T. Festival, the 12th Annual Volunteer and Community Resource Fair, offers a unique opportunity for individuals to discover local organizations and learn about how to get involved, gain experience, contribute to causes that matter and help shape our community.

The festival provides a means for organizations to educate the public on the work that they do and how volunteers in their organization make a difference in our community.

Do you want to know how to make a difference? Come on down to the Seniors Centre (beside Thrifty Foods) Saturday October 15.

Are You With A Non-Profit Organization?

There are a few tables left. To book a spot and call Volunteer Campbell River.

Volunteer Campbell River would like to thank the generous sponsors of this year’s L.I.F.T Fest including The City of Campbell River and the Province of British Columbia. For more information please contact Volunteer Campbell River at 250-287-8111 or mail@volunteercr.ca.

RELATED: Volunteer Campbell River’s L.I.F.T. Fest is going virtual!



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunityVolunteer