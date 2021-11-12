Annual Italian Picnic supports hospital fetal doppler purchase

The Campbell River Italian Cultural Society (CRICS) visited Campbell River Hospital recently to support the purchase of a second fetal doppler for the Maternity Department.

A fetal doppler is a test that uses sound waves to check the baby’s heartbeat. The probe or wand sends out ultrasound waves into the area it is placed over. These waves are then reflected from the moving object; the fetal heart. The frequency changes, the doppler notices this change and transforms it into a sound.

CRICS raised these funds through two events that were a variation of their Annual Italian Picnic at Miracle Beach. The first was a take-out version of their picnic, with approximately 300 tickets sold and their spaghetti and sausage meals picked up at Miracle Beach Provincial Park; the second was a drive through around the Labour Hall in Campbell River with 125 meals served – in less than one hour!

You can support the doctors, nurses and other key members of your local healthcare team, and help ensure that you and your loved ones continue to receive first-class healthcare right here at home by donating on line at www.crhospitalfoudnation.ca or calling (250) 286-7164.

