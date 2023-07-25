The annual Merville GarlicFest will be held on Sunday, Aug. 13 at the Big Yellow Merville Hall. Photo contributed

Annual garlicfest returns for a stinkin’ good time at the Merville Hall

Dozens of different varieties of stinky garlic are offered by farmers

Once again, it is time to celebrate the Annual GarlicFest on Sunday, Aug. 13 at the Big Yellow Merville hall in beautiful downtown Merville.

Every year, there are dozens of different varieties of stinky garlic offered by farmers. In addition, you may be able to listen to talented local musicians and stroll amid a variety of famous Gumboot Farmers’ Market artisans with items for sale.

Garlic Fest starts at the 12 noon Starting Bell, Sunday, Aug. 13, and runs to 4 p.m. Early Birds take notice that sales do not start until you hear the noon Starting Bell.

For vendors, the charge is $25/table or five per cent of sales, whichever is greater. Just let them know if you are coming (no application necessary) and they’ll collect towards the end of the event. Vendors can start to set up at 11 a.m.

The Merville Community Association has been busy this past year with pickleball players, dancing, concerts, weddings, memorials and exercise workshops. The Community Garden, under the guidance of Green Thumb Xander, is really prolific and even supplies LUSH Valley with fresh produce. The Sunday Gumboot Market is thriving and growing, and the manse and church are open for rentals.

So, be at the hall, Sunday, Aug. 13, for a stinkin’ good time!

FMI: Check out the Mervillehall.ca website or 250-339-4249.

Campbell River

