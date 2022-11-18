Annual Christmas Gift Tour gets off to a good start

Charlotte Deptford poses with some of her handmade glass ornaments at Sybil Andrews Cottage on Friday afternoon. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Charlotte Deptford’s art is all hand-made. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror The ornaments are available for sale. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Charlotte Deptford sells hand-made glass ornaments. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Deptford’s ornaments are all made by hand. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror The gold and silver inlays are all authentic as well. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Discovery Passage Aquarium Education and Outreach Coordinator Shawna Eggleston was working the stop at the Explorer Lab. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Regular gift shop items, like these glass sea stars are available for purchase. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror A new series of nature prints is also available. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror There’s also a chance to meet some sea creatures! Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

The annual Christmas Gift Tour got off to a good start on Friday afternoon, and more is planned for the coming weekend.

At the Sybil Andrews Cottage, artist Charlotte Deptford showcased some of her hand-made glass pieces. Also at the Discovery Passage Aquarium Explorer Lab, Education and Outreach Coordinator Shawna Eggleston was showcasing some of the aquarium’s gift shop wares, as well as a few sea creatures for the little ones to get to know.

The event will be running Saturday and Sunday as well, with a full listing of locations available in the print edition of the Mirror.

RELATED: From Wordle to sweets, holiday gift ideas for the grown-ups



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommmunityHolidays