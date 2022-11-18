Annual Christmas Gift Tour gets off to a good start

The annual Christmas Gift Tour got off to a good start on Friday afternoon, and more is planned for the coming weekend.

At the Sybil Andrews Cottage, artist Charlotte Deptford showcased some of her hand-made glass pieces. Also at the Discovery Passage Aquarium Explorer Lab, Education and Outreach Coordinator Shawna Eggleston was showcasing some of the aquarium’s gift shop wares, as well as a few sea creatures for the little ones to get to know.

The event will be running Saturday and Sunday as well, with a full listing of locations available in the print edition of the Mirror.

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
