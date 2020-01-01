Annual charity tree chipping on Saturday at Campbell River Sportsplex

Deputy Fire Cheif Kelly Bellefleur had to get creative at a previous year’s tree chipping event at the Sportsplex to volunteer at the tree chipping and he needed to bring his tree along with him. Get your tree there however you can on Saturday to help local charities and keep wood waste out of the landfill. Mirror File Photo

Is your Christmas tree still up?

Well, the Campbell River Professional Fire Fighters Local 1668 will once again host their annual Christmas tree chipping event to help you get rid of your tree now that the season has come to an end.

This year’s tree chipping will again take place in the lower parking lot of the Sportsplex on Saturday, Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tree chipping is done by donation with all proceeds going to the Burn Fund and other local charities. Each year, somewhere between $2,000 and $3,000 is raised for the charities, and a whole lot of wood is kept out of the landfill thanks to the event.