Volunteers sort out just some of the food bags delivered to Campbell River residences and set out on the street for pick during the annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive. File photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive helps the Food Bank feed the hungry

The annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive has three ways to facilitate donations to the Campbell River Food Bank.

This week (Sept. 9 to 15), volunteers will deliver bags with attached flyers to assigned routes of residential addresses. Residents fill the bag with non-perishable food and place it outside their front door by 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15.

On that day, the volunteers will return to collect the bags from porches and front door areas and drive them to a central pickup point, weigh them and repackage the contents into boxes which are immediately picked up by the food bank truck and driven to food bank storage.

Volunteers will cover as much of the city as they can, but unfortunately, they are not able to cover all neighbourhoods.

Another way to donate is to personally deliver your food to 460 Goodwin Road (one block off South Alder near Hilchey). There will be signs at the parking lot where the food bank truck is being loaded. Drop off is on Saturday, Sept. 15 only, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. If a bag is not delivered to you by Friday, drive your donation to this location Saturday morning.

Third – there are also donation boxes scattered throughout the city, where residents can drop off their donations. Box donation locations will be announced. They will be picked up on Friday afternoon, Sept. 14, so have your donations in by that time.

The details of the BC thanksgiving food drive can be found at bctfooddrive.org

All food collected in Campbell River will be delivered directly to the Campbell River Food Bank.

