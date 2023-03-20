An evening of conservation stories and dialogue set for Rivercity Stage

This September 2015 photo provided by NOAA Fisheries shows an aerial view of adult female Southern Resident killer whale (J16) swimming with her calf (J50). (NOAA Fisheries/Vancouver Aquarium via The Associated Press, File)

A powerful evening of ocean stories is being presented at the Rivercity Stage this Friday.

There will be a screening of two award-winning wildlife documentaries from our region:

Coextinction: Two filmmakers, Indigenous leaders and scientists make a final attempt to protect the last 73 Southern Resident orcas from extiction.

It’s Time to Listen (Wild Bus Films/Hakai Institute): Researchers capitalized on a summer without cruise ship traffic to hear how whales responded to a quiter underwater world.

Bring your conservation, wildlife, and filmmaking questions. Take in impactful films from our local region in a community setting. Connect with new friends in the social portions of the night. And learn more about Wild Bus Films—the team behind It’s Time to Listen—and the team behind Coextinction, including their ongoing impact work.

Speakers for this event will be Gloria Pancrazi, director, Coextinction; Chief Ernest Alfred (K’wak’wabalas; Coextinction); Megan Hockin-Bennet (Orca Lab; It’s Time to Listen).

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. at the Rivercity Stage, 1080 Hemlock St. Tickets are $27.93 and are available at showpass.com/coextinction-campbellriver

Campbell River

