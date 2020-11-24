Amnesty International Write for Rights goes online this year

You can join in taking action to demand justice for those facing human rights violations by participating in the 2020 edition of Write for Rights, which will be held online this year.

Every year, around International Human Rights Day on Dec. 10, hundreds of thousands of people around the world send a letter, an email or a tweet on behalf of someone they have never met.

You can join in taking action to demand justice for those facing human rights violations. Amnesty International Campbell River Writing Circle has hosted this event annually at the Campbell River library for several years. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, they are asking you to join online in any way you can during the week of Dec. 6 to 12.

By logging into writeathon.ca you will find out what the Write for Rights event is about. Look for the 10 cases that they are addressing this year. You can choose as many or as few as you wish. Each case has the option to write or email a letter, or use an online prepared letter that asks for your personal information; on many of them, you can send a tweet.

If you explore this website you will find examples of the successes that have resulted from their letter writing over the years.

To be part of the event, log onto writeathon.ca and if you have any questions you can call Kathy Cullen at 250-287-8007 or email kathleen.cullen13@gmail.com. We would appreciate knowing if you wrote any letters, emails or tweets; and what you felt about the online experience.