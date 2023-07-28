Altrusa International donates $3,000 to Campbell River Rec and Read program

Campbell RIver chapter of service group Altrusa International has given a $3000 donation toward the city’s summer camp programs. Pictured (from right to left) are: Debbie McCullough, chapter president Britt Glass, Lynn Norton, Shelly Holmes, Shelly Bollefer, and Pat Tomlinson. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror Lynn Norton holds up one of the books that was donated by the local chapter of Altrusa International to Cedar Elementary’s day camp on July 27. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror The members of Altrusa International’s local chapter in Campbell River posed for a picture with the children, as the group members donated $3000 toward food initiatives for the city’s summer day camp at Cedar Elementary. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River’s chapter of Altrusa International has donated $3,000 dollars to the City of Campbell River for the summer Rec and Read program.

“Altrusa’s generous donation allows us to buy a variety of fresh fruits and vegtables for the kids in Cedar’s Rec and Read camp,” said City of Campbell River Child Youth and Families Programmer Laura Arkell. “We have over 44 kiddos to feed each day. They get so excited when I arrive with fresh fruit and vegetables. Many kiddos arrive hungry in the mornings so it is nice we can keep their tummies full during the day!”

As a token of gratitude, the ladies of Altrusa came to Cedar Elementary school on Thursday, July 27 and were handed bouquets of flowers as a thank you from the kids. The ladies also donated books, with children being able to take one home. The service organization is celebrating four decades in Campbell River in 2023, and do a variety of charitable activities to help the community throughout the year.

“We’ve raised funds for literacy programs in town. There is a school bursary program and other school projects as well,” said Altrusa chapter president Britt Glass. “We also have sponsored some children to go to Salvation Army camp on the Sunshine Coast.”

Altrusa is a non-profit organization committed to “making communities better through leadership, partnership and service.”

