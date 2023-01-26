Acclaimed epic of Indigenous resilience to be screened in Island communities

Secwépemc actor Grace Dove stars in Bones of Crows, a multi-generational epic recounting decades of systemic abuse against Indigenous Peoples will tour Vancouver Island next month. Photo contributed

Bones of Crows, the historical feature film written and directed by award-winning Métis/Dene filmmaker Marie Clements recounting decades of systemic abuse against Indigenous Peoples, will bring its National Indigenous community screening tour to a number of Vancouver Island locations.

The free community screenings commence in Port Hardy on Jan. 31 and continue with screenings in Campbell River, Sidney, Victoria, Coquitlam, Squamish, Sechelt, Port Alberni, Ucluelet, Courtenay, Nanaimo, and Tla’amin Nation. These communities will be some of the first people to see the film, ahead of its theatrical release in 2023.

Ayasew Ooskana Pictures Inc. production of Bones of Crows is a multi-generational epic story of resilience told through the eyes of Cree Matriarch Aline Spears (played throughout her life by Summer Testawich; Secwépemc actor Grace Dove; and Carla Rae). Removed from their family home and forced into Canada’s residential school system, young musical prodigy Aline and her siblings are plunged into a struggle for survival. Over the next hundred years, Aline and her descendants fight against systemic starvation, racism, and sexual abuse — and to build a more just future.

Bones of Crows stars Secwépemc actor Grace Dove (Alaska Daily), Phillip Forest Lewitski (Wildhood), Rémy Girard (District 31), Karine Vanasse (Cardinal), Alyssa Wapanatâhk (Peter Pan), Michelle Thrush (Prey), Gail Maurice (Night Raiders), Cara Gee (The Expanse), TIFF Rising Star Joshua Odjick, and a cast of Indigenous talent from across the country.

The dramatic feature film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and has been received with acclaim from audiences around the world at film festivals including VIFF, Cinéfest, CIFF, and more. Bones of Crows is also accompanied by a five part mini-series commissioned by CBC/Radio-Canada in association with APTN.

Some of the cast including Summer Testawich, who plays the young Aline Spears, will be attending the screenings from Feb. 6 through 17 and Evan Adams will be in attendance for his hometown screening in Powell River on Feb. 17.

The Campbell River screening at the Tidemark Theatre will have Kindall Charters attending. Charles plays Charlie Tomkins in Bones of Crows and currently plays Derek who is Grace Dove’s brother in Alaska Daily.

Jerome Turner, who was the Location Manager for the film and the 5 part mini-series coming out later this Fall, will also be in attendance. Turner is also the Indigenous Liaison Manager for Alaska Daily at ABC.

Bones of Crows is produced by Ayasew Ooskana Pictures Inc, with Marie Clements Media, Screen Siren Pictures and Grana Productions. The film is written, directed, and produced by Marie Clements, Produced by Trish Dolman and Christine Haebler, and Executive Produced by Sam Grana, Aaron Gilbert, Steven Thibault, Noah Segal, and Associate Produced by Leena Minifie and Kerriann Cardinal. Bones of Crows is being distributed by Elevation Pictures in Canada.

Bones of Crows is a CBC/Radio-Canada original production.

Here is the schedule of screenings in the Island/Coastal region:

Jan 31 – Port Hardy – Civic Centre – Island Copper Room – 7 p.m.

Feb 1 – Port Hardy – Port Hardy Secondary School – 9 p.m. – Students Screening**

Feb 2 – Campbell River – Tidemark Theatre – 7 p.m.

Feb 3 – Tseycum First Nation (Sidney) – Star Cinema – 7 p.m.

Feb 4 – Victoria-Colwood – Royal Bay Secondary School Theatre – 7 p.m.

Feb 5 – Victoria Film Festival – The Vic Theatre – 7:45 p.m.*

Feb 6 – Coquitlam – Evergreen Cultural Centre – 7 p.m.

Feb 7 – Squamish – Howe Sound Secondary School – 12:30 p.m. – Students Screening**

Feb 8 – Sechelt – Chatelech Secondary School Theatre – 12 p.m. – Students Screening**

Feb 9 – Port Alberni – Alberni District High School – 12:30 – Students Screening**

Feb 10 – Ucluelet – Ucluelet Community Centre – 7 p.m.

Feb 11 – Port Alberni – Alberni District High School – 7 p.m.

Feb 13 – Courtenay – Sid Williams Theatre – 7 p.m.

Feb 14 – Victoria-Colwood – Royal Bay Secondary School Theatre – 12:30 p.m. – Students Screening**

Feb 16 – Nanaimo – John Barsby Secondary School – Chandler Hall – 12 p.m. – Students Screening**

Feb 17 – Powell River – Tla’amin First Nations Hall – 7 p.m.

