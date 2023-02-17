A night out downtown coming Mar. 2

Join the City and Downtown BIA on March 2 for music, comedy, readings, specials and more.

On Thursday, March 2, 2023, the City of Campbell River and the Downtown Business Improvement Association (BIA) will host the first-ever CR Live Streets: A Night Out Downtown.

Several businesses along a 500-metre stretch of downtown will extend their hours, host entertainment, and offer special deals and prizes, starting from 5 p.m.

Enjoy music at Session, Beach Fire Brewing, Match Eatery and the Art Gallery, comedy at Freyja, and literary readings at Coho Books, all on the same night.

Session Taproom will host singer and guitarist Cole Clandening, and singer and guitarist Jeff Bruce will feature at Beach Fire Brewing. Patti Savard will perform a comedy set at Freyja the croissant bakery, and at the Campbell River Art Gallery, local hip-hop artist Sammy D (Dog Dad Posse) will be performing alongside the current solo exhibition by artist Eleanor King, Nothing We Do Is Worth Getting Hurt For.

Match Eatery will have music by Brice Tabish Band until 11 p.m. Coho Books will host a literary open mic with readings from guest authors, including Jim Creighton and Darlene Zamluk. Writers looking to read their work should contact Leah at info@cohobooks.com to sign up.

The event is part of ongoing efforts by the city to revitalize and animate the downtown core and is being coordinated through Spirit Square programming.

“We all love when downtown comes alive in the summer with CR Live Streets, the farmers market, and concerts and events in Spirit Square,” says Mayor Kermit Dahl. “CR Live Streets: A Night Out Downtown looks to remind the community that all the great shops, eateries and things to do downtown are still there, even during the darker months, and encourage folks to come and check them out. We hope to see you there.”

Attendees are encouraged to pick up a passport at their first stop and collect stamps at each location they visit. Three stamps will earn an entry to win gift certificates and other prizes from local merchants. A bonus entry will be awarded for each additional stamp collected.

“However folks choose to make their way downtown, we hope that people will walk around from place to place to really make it a night out downtown,” says Manager of recreation and culture Robin Mitchell. “There is so much of the downtown that you can only truly appreciate while wandering around and what better opportunity than a night of eats and entertainment.”

For the latest information on CR Live Streets: A Night Out Downtown and all City events, visit www.campbellriver.ca.

