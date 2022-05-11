A new season of Historic Boat tours with the Museum at Campbell River

With summer just around the corner, the Museum at Campbell River and Campbell River Whale Watching and Adventure Tours are offering boat tours exploring the history of the Discovery Islands once again.

The Museum at Campbell River’s boat tour program combines the adventure of marine touring, with the addition of a history guide. The Discovery Islands have an extensive portfolio of stories, from Indigenous people who have lived here since time immemorial, to settlers who came from afar to try and make a better life for themselves from the land and seas. More recent history, like the detonation of Ripple Rock, have profound implications for local people to this day.

“Last year was the busiest year we have ever had, with additional tours added over the course of the season to accommodate the demand. Many locals are coming back for several trips to enjoy a day on the water with a storytelling aspect that is unique to each of the experienced Museum guides,” says Erika Anderson, Promotions Coordinator for the Museum at Campbell River.

Museum boat tours are open for registration. Some include meal stops at wilderness resorts such as Blind Channel and Dent Island. For more information or to register go to crmuseum.ca/boat-tours, or call the Museum at 250-287-3103.

Campbell RiverLocal History