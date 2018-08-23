A kid at Christmas

It’s sometimes hard to remember what it was like a few days before Christmas when I was a little kid.

I’m sure I was excited, sometimes a little nervous (I wasn’t good every day of the year), and I do remember not sleeping very well.

But the actual emotions of the experience escape me.

Now that I have little kids I get to see it from a parent’s point of view.

The kids are wound up, out of control, and a bit of a handful for the month of December, but it’s kind of fun seeing this level of excitement. I miss it.

This entire summer I have been renovating a townhouse in Whistler. It’s been tougher than I imagined and it took way too much of my time, but it’s done now and as often as we have to rent it out, we also get to use it once in a while, hence “The Boy’s Road Trip.”

A group of us is heading out for four days of epic Whistler mountain biking.

It’s been planned for months, but much like Christmas as a kid, you know it’s way off in the future, so you don’t think much about it.

As it gets closer the anticipation grows, and once you’re a few days away from the big event, the excitement is over the top.

I have been planning ride routes, picking the best places for post ride beer, and packing all the gear I can imagine. The bikes are tuned and the truck is loaded.

Now that I’m on the eve of day one, I can’t concentrate on work, or really think of anything but lung busting climbs and hour long descents.

I’m pretty excited, a bit nervous, and I’m sure I’ll have trouble sleeping tonight. When I do finally nod off, I’ll be dreaming of my favourite things … long, steep, down hills.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…