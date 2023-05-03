A gift of spring cheer

By Marion Waters

It’s been a challenging spring for gardening so far. But amidst all the wind and rain those plucky spring bulb flowers shine through.

Snowdrops, crocuses, daffodils, hyacinths, tulips, all brighten up rainy days year after year, lifting our spirits with the promise of sunny days and an abundance of blooms to come. Spring flowers also serve as some of the earliest sources of food and pollen for pollinator insects and hummingbirds. Most early spring bulb flowers are deer-and-rabbit resistant with the exception of tulips. Many a gardener keenly anticipates the emergence of tulip blooms only to discover a bed of empty stems! Plant tulips behind a fence or in pots close to the house.

The Narcissi group of flowers includes both daffodils (with larger trumpets) and the smaller narcissi flowers. They are some of the most trouble-free flowers to grow and, under the right conditions, can thrive even without much effort from the gardener.

Cool, wet winters followed by dryer summers suit these flowers best but they will adapt to many climates. They prefer well-drained soil and direct sunlight during blooming. Dappled shade is ideal during the hot summer months, which is why spring bulbs are often planted beneath deciduous trees. After they are established, Narcissi rarely need watering and are disease and pest-resistant.

Tulips are another matter. While daffodils naturalize and come back year after year, most tulips seem to fade into non-existence after a year or two. Species tulip varieties (rather than hybrids) will naturalize. They are generally smaller and more delicate than the formal hybrid tulips that are featured in calendar photos. They bloom earlier, about the same time as daffodils.

I have had success with Tulipa turkistania, whose buttery pointed petals accent a patch of hyacinths in my garden. Fertilize tulips after blooming with a nitrogen-rich fertilizer to help boost blooming for the coming year.

Tulip Fire is a fungus that causes leaves to look withered, discoloured, or causes flower heads to malform. If you notice these signs, dig up and dispose of affected plants. If the disease persists, avoid planting tulips in the affected area for three years so the fungus has time to die out.

When spring bulbs begin to fade, it’s well worth spending a little time nurturing them so you are rewarded again next year. Deadhead larger flowers such as daffodils and tulips by pinching off spent blooms. The plant will use it energy to improve the bulb rather than develop seeds in the flowers. Allow the foliage to die back – don’t cut it off. As long as the leaves are green, photosynthesis is still taking place and the plant is actively developing its bulb and roots. The fading foliage can look unsightly so arrange later-blooming plants or ground covers nearby that will help hide the yellowing leaves.

Now is a good time to take note of places where you would like to add splashes of colour for next year. Place markers in the ground or write notes on your September calendar. How about a sprinkling of snowdrops (Galanthus nivalis) under your fruit trees? Groups of fragrant hyacinths next to a path? Or towering 2 m (5-6 ft.) tall Allium giganteus at the back of your flower beds? Allium flowers form into balls of tiny white, mauve, or purple florets on long straight stems – very unusual and striking both in the garden and in bouquets.

I highly recommend easy-care Anemones. Plant the corms in front of Narcissi to hide yellowing foliage. They make colourful cut flowers and continue to produce new blooms for several weeks in the spring and again in the summer! The parsley-like foliage stays green throughout the growing season.

Most spring bulb flowers naturally produce more bulbs, creating larger clumps over time. This can result in fewer blooms or overcrowding of other plants, so you may want to lift and divide any overgrown patches. Place a marker next to the clump so you can find it in the fall. Alternatively, dig up bulbs after the foliage has died back. Clear them of dirt and leaf debris and store in a labeled cardboard box or paper bag, ready to replant in the fall – or give away.

What could be sweeter than a gift of spring cheer? Well, I suppose you could offer to plant them …

Marion Waters is a retired educator. She is a writer, soap-maker, and lifelong avid gardener and a Master Gardener in Training. She lives on a hobby farm in Black Creek.

