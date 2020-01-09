MSP premiums are being replaced by a new employer health tax. (Black Press)

A few reminders about MSP premiums

Premiums may be a thing of the past, but the government has a few reminders for British Columbians

The new year marks the end of Medical Services Plan (MSP) premiums, saving B.C. families up to $1,800 a year and individuals up to $900 a year, according to the provincial government, but while premiums may be a thing of the past, the government has a few important reminders for British Columbians.

British Columbians who had been paying their premiums using auto-payments through their credit card or financial institution are reminded to cancel those automated payments.

British Columbians must also keep their address up to date, which can be done online at www.gov.bc.ca/managingyourmspaccount

Although British Columbians will no longer be invoiced for new premiums starting Jan. 1, 2020, elimination of MSP premiums does not forgive outstanding premiums owed. The province says individuals and businesses still owe $422 million in overdue MSP fees.

People may be eligible for relief on premium amounts still owing. For example, retroactive premium assistance could be provided based on net income for a given tax year, family size and disability status.

Although British Columbians no longer pay premiums, they must remain enrolled in MSP. The plan will continue to provide eligible B.C. residents with provincially insured health-care benefits.

For questions about making a payment or account balances, contact Revenue Services of BC, Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; or Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Pacific time) at 1 877 405-4909 (toll-free).

For questions about retroactive premium assistance, or to update a MSP account, contact Health Insurance BC, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Pacific time) at 1 800 663-7100 (toll-free).

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saving of annual Campbell River Christmas dinner seems miraculous

Just Posted

Campbell River Arts Council turns 50, looks to re-examine role in community

‘We need to look at whether what we’re doing is actually what we should be doing,’ director says

Illegal dumping continues in Campbell River and area

‘Huge misconception’ on landfill fees, says volunteer

It’s that ‘can-I-have-the-envelope-please?’ moment for Island youth film festival

Island youth from 15 to 30 years of age were invited to create short films with the theme ‘community’

Snow on the horizon for Campbell River

Special weather statement says snow coming Thursday night at low elevations

Bald eagle with lead poisoning is MARS Wildlife Rescue Centre’s first patient of 2020

Bird was found off Hwy. 19A in Ocean Grove

Foreign affairs minister asks Iran to let Canada in to investigate plane crash

Canada severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2012

Iranian-Canadians killed in plane crash part of growing diaspora community

63 Canadians are believed to have been killed in the plane crash

Single mom loses everything in Port Alberni house fire

Family hopes three cats got out through a back door

Canada will consider more aid for Australia as bushfires burn across country

Nearly 100 Canadian fire experts have been sent to Australia to help battle fires

Number of Canadians linked to air crash ‘extremely fluid’: What you need to know

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne said ‘at least’ 63 Canadian were killed

Cowichan Valley car dealerships hit by thefts of gas and more

Drilling and syphoning gas, stealing shocks and converters: car crime is up: dealers say

VIDEO: Kelowna animal rescue team headed to fire-ravaged Australia to help wildlife

Brad Pattison is bringing a team of five from B.C., Alberta and Ontario

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

Many in B.C. overwhelmed at number of electronics received over holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

Most Read