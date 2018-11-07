(From left) Stacey Marsh, Campbell River Hospital Foundation executive director, Craig Mcdermid, respiratory therapist, Susi Shelswell, clinical coordinator for maternity, and Brent and Kristie Cross were on hand to present a donation of more than $9,000 to support the purchase of a Transport Ventilator for the Campbell River Hospital.

$9,000 donated to Campbell River Hospital Foundation in memory of Lyndon Cross

Brent and Kristie Cross recently presented the Campbell River Hospital Foundation with a donation of more than $9,000 in memory of Lyndon Cross.

Their gift will support the purchase of a transport ventilator for the Maternity Department at Campbell River Hospital.

Each year approximately 400 babies are born at Campbell River Hospital. At times babies need special care that cannot be provided locally and they need to be transferred to a higher level of care.

Occasionally, the hospital faces challenges with some of these transfers due to weather conditions that make flying impossible. When ground transport is needed, this transport ventilator is used; it is capable of providing different modes of ventilation support, which starts at providing extra oxygen, assisted ventilation to completely controlled ventilation. Giving peace of mind to the family and allowing our caregivers to do what they do best.

Lyndon Cross was a social worker that worked in youth protection services. He fought a short but courageous battle against cancer with strength and determination. He was an extremely dedicated and caring person trying to make a difference in the lives of those in foster care.

With the help of their team, the Penner Chargers, Brent and Kristie organize a tournament each year that honours Lyndon, with proceeds supporting our hospital. Mark your calendars for June 14-16, 2019 at the Campbell River Sportsplex, the 12th annual Lyndon’s Legacy tournament is sold out with a wait list. Check out the amazing raffle table, food truck and ball games to support this worthy cause.

You can support the doctors, nurses and other key members of your local healthcare team, and help ensure that you and your loved ones continue to receive first-class healthcare right here at home by donating on line at www.crhospitalfoudnation.ca or calling (250) 286-7164

