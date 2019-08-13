40 per cent chance of showers expected in the Campbell River area today

Good morning Campbell River.

Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Highs are expected to reach 23 and things should clear up this evening.

Tomorrow is expected to be mainly sunny with highs of 25 degrees and about the same for Thursday.

On the highways, Drive BC says to watch for construction on Highway 28 in both directions. Shoulder maintenance is being conducted between Forbes Landing Road and Argonaut Road until about noon today. Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect. Expect delays.

Construction continues on Highway 19 13 km north of Campbell River. Expect single lane alternating traffic from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday until Friday, Nov. 1