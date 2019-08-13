40 per cent chance of showers expected in the Campbell River area today

Good morning Campbell River.

Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Highs are expected to reach 23 and things should clear up this evening.

Tomorrow is expected to be mainly sunny with highs of 25 degrees and about the same for Thursday.

On the highways, Drive BC says to watch for construction on Highway 28 in both directions. Shoulder maintenance is being conducted between Forbes Landing Road and Argonaut Road until about noon today. Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect. Expect delays.

Construction continues on Highway 19 13 km north of Campbell River. Expect single lane alternating traffic from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday until Friday, Nov. 1

Just Posted

Firefighters extinguish Campbell River house fire

One person escaped and was taken to hospital

PHOTOS: Heavy Games athletes put on a show

Second annual Campbell River Highland Gathering celebrated Scottish, Celtic culture

Better gravel beds for better salmon returns on the Campbell River

CRSF hopes new system of embedding spawning gravel will lead to less being washed away

Retaining wall rebuild will delay Quathiaski Cove traffic

Drivers may experience minor delays beginning Wednesday, Aug. 21 between 7 a.m.… Continue reading

Playing like a “lumberjack” powers Kaitlyn Jinda to rugby success

Campbell River player chops down opponents on the field

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Cut gondola cable and damaged cars to cost millions, Squamish company says

Police believe someone may have intentionally cut the cable

RCMP look for person of interest in case of murdered Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang

Nanaimo RCMP serious crime unit asking for assistance in locating Steven Michael Bacon

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

Nanaimo RCMP looking for missing 23-year-old woman

Alyssa Deboer has not been seen or heard from since Aug. 2

Island fire department responds to three vehicle incidents under an hour

Courtenay incidents include a possible hit-and-run, rear-ender and vehicle driving into kayak shop

