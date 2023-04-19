Everyone is invited to support the 36th annual Walk for Hearts like these young people in a previous walk. Mirror File Photo

Everyone is invited to support the 36th annual Walk for Hearts like these young people in a previous walk. Mirror File Photo

36th annual Walk For Hearts sets off Sunday, May 7

This is a fun family affair with refreshments and prizes provided

Everyone is invited to join the 36h annual Walk for Hearts on Sunday, May 7.

Registration is at 12:30 p.m., the Walk starts at 1 p.m. from the Willow Point Hall north along the Sea Walk, then returns to the Hall by 2 p.m.

This is a fun family affair with refreshments and prizes provided. Participants either provide a donation or gather pledges from others to raise funds for this event which benefits cardiac patients from the whole North Island and our Campbell River Hospital. Tax receipts are provided. Phone 250-287-3096 for pledge sheets.

The primary functionof First Open Heart Society is to provide support for local heart patients and their families, who are facing or recovering from heart surgery or experiencing any other heart or cardio-vascular related problem or procedure. This may be moral support and/or financial support for people in need to obtain medical treatment in Vancouver or Victoria. Special emphasis is given to families with children facing surgery for heart related problems at Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

The group is a local support group that has one fundraiser per year. The funds stay local and are used for North Island “heart patients” as well as cardiac equipment for the Campbell River Hospital with over $357,878 donated so far. The Campbell River branch of First Open Heart Society is proudly listed as the second highest donor on the plaque in the lobby of the Campbell River Hospital.

The group does not receive any government funding or grants and is completely run by volunteers.

Campbell River

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Island Voices ‘Encore’ concert features audience appreciation reception!

Just Posted

Public Service Alliance of Canada members walk the picket line in front of the Campbell River RCMP detachment Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
PSAC picket line goes up in Campbell River

Everyone is invited to support the 36th annual Walk for Hearts like these young people in a previous walk. Mirror File Photo
36th annual Walk For Hearts sets off Sunday, May 7

Island Voices will be performing “Encore!” at St. Peter’s Anglican Church (228 S Dogwood St in Campbell River) at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10. Photo supplied
Island Voices ‘Encore’ concert features audience appreciation reception!

Greenways Land Trust is looking for volunteers to help with the school gardens this summer. Photo courtesy Greenways Land Trust
Greenways Land Trust looking for Campbell River gardeners to help with school gardens

Pop-up banner image