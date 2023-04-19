36th annual Walk For Hearts sets off Sunday, May 7

Everyone is invited to support the 36th annual Walk for Hearts like these young people in a previous walk. Mirror File Photo

Everyone is invited to join the 36h annual Walk for Hearts on Sunday, May 7.

Registration is at 12:30 p.m., the Walk starts at 1 p.m. from the Willow Point Hall north along the Sea Walk, then returns to the Hall by 2 p.m.

This is a fun family affair with refreshments and prizes provided. Participants either provide a donation or gather pledges from others to raise funds for this event which benefits cardiac patients from the whole North Island and our Campbell River Hospital. Tax receipts are provided. Phone 250-287-3096 for pledge sheets.

The primary functionof First Open Heart Society is to provide support for local heart patients and their families, who are facing or recovering from heart surgery or experiencing any other heart or cardio-vascular related problem or procedure. This may be moral support and/or financial support for people in need to obtain medical treatment in Vancouver or Victoria. Special emphasis is given to families with children facing surgery for heart related problems at Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

The group is a local support group that has one fundraiser per year. The funds stay local and are used for North Island “heart patients” as well as cardiac equipment for the Campbell River Hospital with over $357,878 donated so far. The Campbell River branch of First Open Heart Society is proudly listed as the second highest donor on the plaque in the lobby of the Campbell River Hospital.

The group does not receive any government funding or grants and is completely run by volunteers.

