30th year for Campbell River’s cystic fibrosis Bowl for Breath

From left (in both pictures), Kim Wood (née Black) and Cindy Stewart are still going strong with the Cystic Fibrosis Bowl for Breath which is celebrating its 30th year in Campbell River. Wood is a person with CF and has been promoting the Bowl for Breath all her life and Stewart has been organizing the event for all of its 30 years. This year’s edition returns Feb. 3 and 4. The photo on the left is by Erin Wallis.

It is absolutely amazing that on Saturday, Feb. 3 and Sunday, Feb. 4 is the 30th annual Annual Bowl for Breath and will take place at the Campbell River Bowling Centre.

What imay be just as amazing is that it has been organized every year by Cindy Stewart, who retired in September as a teacher in SD 72. CF Chapter president Jo-Ann Wallis said, “we have had incredible support from students and teachers over the years and this year we are hoping to honour Cindy’s 30-year commitment to the CF cause by having more students than ever participate in raising funds for Cystic Fibrosis Canada through this event.”

Elementary, middle and secondary students can participate in the Bowl for Breath by registering at participating schools. School coordinators have information about the event and registration forms. Each participant will bowl two games of their choice of time slots. Registration forms need to be returned to schools by Friday, Jan. 19 or by calling Cindy Stewart at 250-923-3382 after that date.

Children may collect pledges or make a minimum $10 donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Canada Campbell River Chapter.

Adults are invited to register early for the event in order to bowl on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. Cindy Stewart said

“We hope lots of teams turn out and help us celebrate 30 years of this event,” Stewart said. “It is a great way to have fun and support a great cause.”

Adults should call Risa Branchi, 250-830-0833, to register. They can collect pledges or make a minimum donation of $20 to participate. We would love to have adults attend this year who participated when they attended school here – or encourage their children to bowl.

Cystic fibrosis affects mainly the lungs and the digestive system. In cases where the lungs are most seriously affected, individuals find taking a breath a difficult chore. For others, the disease starves their bodies by interfering with the absorption of nutrients as food travels through their digestive system.

Kim Wood, (née Black) who has cystic fibrosis is grateful to everyone who participates or helps support the Bowl For Breath. Kim spends at least three hours every day taking medications and doing therapies to help sustain her life. In 1989, when the first Bowl for Breath was held, Wood’s life expectancy was 19 years. Today, thanks to improvements in medical care, 50 percent of people diagnosed today with cystic fibrosis are expected to live until 50 years. Wood has reached the age of 37, has worked as a nurse, is a wife and has a young baby son – this has been possible thanks to funds raised by events like the Bowl for Breath. Over the past 30 years this event has raised around $350,000 for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. You can help make this the best year ever by participating and by contributing funds to those collecting pledges to bowl.

The CF chapter invites you to join the fun of bowling while making a difference in the lives of all people who cope with CF each and every day. Participants are eligible for all kinds of prizes, thanks to Little Caesars, Save On Foods, Superstore, Roset Lanyon Accounting, Landmark Theatres, Sports Expert, Canadian Tire and London Drugs. All children will receive a coupon from McDonalds, Strathcona Gardens and a little gift from Shoppers Drug Mart. For every $50 a child raises, their name will be entered into a draw for a helicopter ride for five, courtesy of West Coast Helicopters. Special recognition to the Campbell River Kinsmen who have strongly supported this event all 30 years.

Join in the Bowl for Breath – participate, sponsor someone, contribute prizes or funds or volunteer – anyone can help.