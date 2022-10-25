300 spaghetti and sausage meals feed a good cause

From left: Franco Panziera, Linda Wrightson, Keltie McKale(CRHF), Geno Panziera, Kari Alberti, Louise Belin, Stacey Marsh (CRHF), and Gio Alberti pose with the $2,000 “cheque” donated to the Campbell River Hospital Foundation. Photo contributed

The Campbell River Italian Cultural Society visited Campbell River Hospital with a cheque that will support the purchase of a Pulse Oximeter for the Respiratory Therapy Department.

This device measures the saturation of oxygen carried in your red blood cells. Overnight oximetry is a test routinely performed in the Outpatient Pulmonary Function (PFT) Lab as well as the acute care areas of the hospital. These tests primarily assist in the diagnosis and subsequent treatment of sleep apnea.

The society raised these funds through their Annual Italian Picnic at Miracle Beach. With approximately 300 tickets sold, their spaghetti and sausage meals were served at Miracle Beach Provincial Park.

They also have donated $1,400 of the proceeds to two local Ukrainian families to help them start their lives in Campbell River.

You can support the doctors, nurses and other key members of your local healthcare team, and help ensure that you and your loved ones continue to receive first-class healthcare right here at home by donating on line at www.crhospitalfoudnation.ca or calling (250) 286-7164.

