Quadra resident Danielle Girard visits the village of Cataw.

24th annual Giant Fundraising Garage Sale on Quadra Island

Come one, come all to the Quadra Philippine Connection’s 24th annual Giant Garage Sale on Quadra Island.

This worthy fundraising event will be held at Quadra Community Centre on Sunday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Once again all items are by donation so it is advised to come early to take advantage of the many recycled treasures that will be available. This includes everything from clothing, toys and books to household and sporting goods, kitchenware, tools, appliances and furniture that will cover the entire expanse of the community centre.

A concession selling home-baked goodies, pizza and Aroma-roasted coffee will be available to sustain you while you shop.

Proceeds go toward Quadra’s ongoing support of the community of Cataw in the remote Kalinga area of the northern Philippines through the Gift of Peace Program and child sponsorship. The Gift of Peace program was initiated by the International Association for Transformation (IAT), Quadra’s parent organization. It is an International award-winning project that has served as a model for other countries in the world. This project continues to be a huge success in promoting a spirit of cooperation and unity between conflicting tribes in northern Luzon that have had a past history of conflict and violence. This in turn helps create self sufficiency and economic stability for the tribal people in the Kalinga area where Quadra has been supporting daycare programs for over 20 years.

The concept is that livestock is given to a number of families in a specific community with the understanding that recipients will in turn give the first offspring of these animals to families from another tribe or village where there has been past conflict. In addition to animal dispersal, training seminars on animal health management, agro-forestry, composting, leadership, savings, and health and nutrition are provided through IAT. The Gift for Peace Program has to date brought significant socio-economic improvement and sustainability to more than 360 families. It has strengthened unity and peace among tribes, healed and cemented peace between conflicting families and more importantly, empowered both men and women in actively participating in solving tribal conflicts when they occur.

Quadra continues to contribute to the Gift of Peace program by supporting the village of Cataw, a small relocation village of 40 families. Their support also includes sponsoring the education of youth in this village. These children are the first in Cataw to receive assistance with schooling and they continue to keep in touch with Quadra folk through regular letters. Since education is particularly essential to the progress of the tribal people in this remote area, Quadra’s support will provide an additional boost to this community. Over the years, IAT’s sponsorship program has produced hundreds of professionals who are now teachers, agriculturists, midwives, social workers, foresters, engineers, nurses, university professors and others. Most of these dedicated graduates are working to support their families and relatives as well as providing positive leadership in their own communities.

Plan to contribute to this exciting endeavor by attending this year’s Giant Garage Sale on Sept. 23. For further information regarding the sale, the Quadra Philippines Connection or IAT’s sponsorship program, contact Carol Foort at 250-2853035.

Previous story
Vancouver Island elders share words of wisdom

Just Posted

Zeballos evacuation order expanded due to danger of falling debris and slides

The potential for falling debris and rock slides in a section of… Continue reading

No end in sight for B.C. labour shortfall: study

Retiring baby boomers causing demographic labour pool shift

Grizzly bear photographed on Vancouver Island north of Campbell River

An employee of a hatchery on northern Vancouver Island snapped a photo… Continue reading

Body discovered in Nunns Creek Park area – police

The body of a 58-year-old man was discovered behind Thrifty Foods

Rain-slick road warning issued for North Island highways

Wet weather and residual oil, dust or leaves on on road surfaces… Continue reading

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Former Grey Cup MVP DeVier Posey signs with B.C. Lions

Receiver fills a need , with veteran receiver Manny Arceneaux out with knee injury

Canada’s Kevin Koe to test new lineup at World Cup of Curling

Canadian contingent competes at tournament’s first stop in Suzhou, China

UPDATED: Man charged in 13-year-old B.C. girl’s killing

Marissa Shen was found dead in a Burnaby park last July

‘Job action’ possible by Sept. 26 if postal workers approve strike mandate

Canadians will find out as early as today whether they’ll face a possible strike later this month by mail carriers and plant workers at Canada Post.

Hurricane Florence reaches Category 4, could strike U.S. southeast

It’s too early to know the exact path, but forecasters said Florence could blow ashore in the Carolinas by Thursday.

Man arrested after car-ramming at French airport

Authorities say police have arrested a man who rammed his car through two glass doors at Lyon’s international airport and sped onto the runway.

Judge strikes down Doug Ford’s bill to reduce Toronto council size

An Ontario judge released his decision this morning on Toronto’s legal challenge of provincial legislation slashing the size of city council nearly in half.

Ken Lavigne sings your favourites (and his) on Islands concert tour

Popular tenor performing seven concerts at six venues over six days

Most Read