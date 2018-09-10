24th annual Giant Fundraising Garage Sale on Quadra Island

Come one, come all to the Quadra Philippine Connection’s 24th annual Giant Garage Sale on Quadra Island.

This worthy fundraising event will be held at Quadra Community Centre on Sunday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Once again all items are by donation so it is advised to come early to take advantage of the many recycled treasures that will be available. This includes everything from clothing, toys and books to household and sporting goods, kitchenware, tools, appliances and furniture that will cover the entire expanse of the community centre.

A concession selling home-baked goodies, pizza and Aroma-roasted coffee will be available to sustain you while you shop.

Proceeds go toward Quadra’s ongoing support of the community of Cataw in the remote Kalinga area of the northern Philippines through the Gift of Peace Program and child sponsorship. The Gift of Peace program was initiated by the International Association for Transformation (IAT), Quadra’s parent organization. It is an International award-winning project that has served as a model for other countries in the world. This project continues to be a huge success in promoting a spirit of cooperation and unity between conflicting tribes in northern Luzon that have had a past history of conflict and violence. This in turn helps create self sufficiency and economic stability for the tribal people in the Kalinga area where Quadra has been supporting daycare programs for over 20 years.

The concept is that livestock is given to a number of families in a specific community with the understanding that recipients will in turn give the first offspring of these animals to families from another tribe or village where there has been past conflict. In addition to animal dispersal, training seminars on animal health management, agro-forestry, composting, leadership, savings, and health and nutrition are provided through IAT. The Gift for Peace Program has to date brought significant socio-economic improvement and sustainability to more than 360 families. It has strengthened unity and peace among tribes, healed and cemented peace between conflicting families and more importantly, empowered both men and women in actively participating in solving tribal conflicts when they occur.

Quadra continues to contribute to the Gift of Peace program by supporting the village of Cataw, a small relocation village of 40 families. Their support also includes sponsoring the education of youth in this village. These children are the first in Cataw to receive assistance with schooling and they continue to keep in touch with Quadra folk through regular letters. Since education is particularly essential to the progress of the tribal people in this remote area, Quadra’s support will provide an additional boost to this community. Over the years, IAT’s sponsorship program has produced hundreds of professionals who are now teachers, agriculturists, midwives, social workers, foresters, engineers, nurses, university professors and others. Most of these dedicated graduates are working to support their families and relatives as well as providing positive leadership in their own communities.

Plan to contribute to this exciting endeavor by attending this year’s Giant Garage Sale on Sept. 23. For further information regarding the sale, the Quadra Philippines Connection or IAT’s sponsorship program, contact Carol Foort at 250-2853035.