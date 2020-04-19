NIC students will be able to access Here2Talk, a free counselling service for B.C. post-secondary students that is available 24/7. Screenshot/Here2Talk

24/7 counselling service available to NIC students

Here2Talk launched last week by province

North Island College (NIC) students will have access to a mental health counselling and referral service that was announced last week by the provincial government.

Here2Talk provides free, confidential, single-session services by app, phone or online chat, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We’re so thrilled to see this new, free service rolling out for our students and students across BC,” said Felicity Blaiklock, NIC director of student affairs. “It’s a great addition to the counselling and support services NIC already offers and ensures our students have support whenever they need it, no matter what time of day.”

RELATED: Here2Talk: B.C. launches free counselling service for post-secondary students

Here2Talk has been in development for several months and work was expedited to get the tool rolled out as soon as possible to support students dealing with the increased stress from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know this is a challenging time for students,” said Blaiklock. “Being able to reach out for help if you need it, especially in the middle of the night or on the weekend, will make a big difference.”

RELATED: NIC Campbell River Thrive Week activities to include nature, art and food

Promoting good mental health and well-being is a priority at NIC and has been the focus of several new initiatives the college rolled out this academic year. The Early Assist program, which launched in the fall, provides an early intervention system to help identify students who may need additional support. NIC also held its first annual Thrive Week in February, focusing on wellness, self-care and practices to support good mental health and well-being.

“We’ve seen great strides over the last few years in the recognition of how important mental health is and how we can support each other,” said Blaiklock. “The more we talk about it, the more we reduce the stigma around asking for help. That’s why all these initiatives are so important – there is help available and it’s okay to reach out.”

Blaiklock hopes that with more resources available, more people will reach out for help earlier, instead of trying to tough it out.

“It’s so easy to convince ourselves that it’s not that bad, or you just need to get through today,” she said. “You don’t have to wait until you’re in crisis to reach out. We’re here to support you.”

For more information on NIC’s support services, visit: https://www.nic.bc.ca/student-services/.

To access Here2Talk, here2talk.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCoronavirusNIC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: Meet the Simpsons

Just Posted

24/7 counselling service available to NIC students

Here2Talk launched last week by province

Police seek community help in solving jewelry store smash and grab

Theft occurred at Mystic Earth Creations on April 6

Property crime on the rise in Campbell River

Local RCMP encouraging community to lock up cars, bikes

Oyster River painter wins salmon stamp contest

Funds raised go towards salmon conservation

Campbell River RCMP phone system gets an upgrade

Service will not be available April 21 from 10 a.m. to about 10:30 a.m.; 9-1-1 calls unaffected

B.C. police can now issue $2,000 tickets for reselling medical supplies, price gouging

Fines can be handed out by police, conservation officers and others

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Civil Liberties group seeks amnesty for recreational tickets issued during pandemic

The association has received at least 100 public complaints over the past 10 days

COVID-19 forces cancellation of Vancouver Island MusicFest

Announcement regarding tickets forthcoming

More than 10, including suspect and police officer, killed in Nova Scotia shooting

RCMP Nova Scotia reports Gabriel Wortman is now in custody

Is COVID-19 baby boom a myth? How relationships might be tested during the pandemic

Online hashtags have cropped up including #infectiouslycute and #madeinquarantine

Police arrest 14 people occupying empty Vancouver elementary school amid pandemic

Protesters were asking for housing during the COVID-19 crisis

B.C. and Saskatchewan issue COVID-19 warnings following cases at oilsands site

The number of cases at the facility has risen to 12

BC Ferries vessel ‘sustains some damage’ after hard landing at Tsawwassen terminal

The incident did not lead to any injuries

Most Read