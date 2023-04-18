2023 is a global opportunity to catch-up on lost progress in essential polio immunization: Rotary

This year’s observance of World Immunization Week, 24-30 April, signals a renewed effort to prevent an estimated 2 to 3 million deaths worldwide from vaccine-preventable diseases, including polio, by closing immunization gaps.

This year, 2023, is a global opportunity to catch-up on lost progress in essential immunization caused by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a need to reach the millions of children who missed out on vaccines, restore essential immunization coverage, strengthen primary health care to deliver immunization, and build lasting protection in communities and countries. The goal of World Immunization Week is for more children, adults – and their communities – to be protected from vaccine-preventable diseases, allowing them to live happier, healthier lives. As one of the greatest advances of modern medicine, vaccines are safe, effective and save millions of lives every year. They have eliminated or controlled numerous diseases such as polio, smallpox, measles, Ebola, and COVID-19.

Increasing awareness about the power of vaccines and closing immunization gaps could protect millions of people worldwide from vaccine-preventable diseases, including polio, according to the World Health Organization. The Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) provides a clear example of the successes that can be gained from the power of vaccines. Rotary International established the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988 and its main partners are the World Health Organization; UNICEF; US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Polio can strike people of all ages but mainly affects children under five. Unlike most diseases, polio can be eradicated through vaccination. In 1988, there were 125 polio endemic countries with annual 350,000 cases worldwide. Now there are only two (2) countries, Afghanistan and Pakistan, where the wild polio virus is endemic. So far this year there is just one (1) new case of the wild poliovirus in Pakistan. Because the efforts of Rotary and its partners, nearly 19.4 million people, who would otherwise have been paralyzed, are walking, and more than1.5 million are alive who would otherwise have died.

For decades, Campbell River Rotarians have been holding annual fundraising activities to contribute towards the cause of polio eradication. The Rotary Club of Campbell River (Noon) is well known for its Pumpkins for Polio fundraisers which, in 2022 alone, raised approximately $11,000.

The Rotary Club of Campbell River Daybreak holds various fundraisers for polio eradication, including Perogies for Polio. The two Campbell River Rotary Clubs, to date, have contributed approximately $140,000(US) towards the efforts to eradicate polio from the world.

Challenges still exist such as political insecurity, vaccine refusal and misinformation.

This misinformation has also hindered the fight against COVID-19, and we are committed to provide our members with science-based information.

Rotary salutes healthcare workers everywhere as they continue to provide lifesaving services.

World Immunization Week is an opportunity to focus on the work that is needed to close immunization gaps, to ensure more people, particularly children, are protected from preventable diseases, and to recognize the robust polio eradication infrastructure built by Rotary and partners in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

Submitted by Pieter Koeleman & Gary McLelan, Co-Chairs End Polio Now Committee

Rotary Club of Campbell River