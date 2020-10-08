2019 Christmas Hamper Fund Receives International Award

At the 2020 Knights of Columbus Supreme Convention Award Session held on Aug. 4 in New Haven, Connecticut, Bishop Hill Council 5468 in Campbell River was announced as the recipient of the 2020 International Community Award in recognition of the 2019 Christmas Hamper effort.

To put it in perspective, there are 15,900 councils and 1.7 million Knights in the world and to receive this award is a remarkable recognition of the impact of the Hamper Fund on the lives of so many at Christmas time.

RELATED: Campbell River Knights of Columbus distributes 1,154 hampers

When the announcement was made at the awards ceremony, an accompanying video clearly demonstrated that it is the ongoing participation and support of the entire Campbell River Community that allows the Hamper Fund to carry out its mission. The video may be viewed by visiting http://www.stpatscr.org/knights/Award.m4v .

In 2019, there were 1,154 hampers delivered to homes in the city of Campbell River and surrounding area. On delivery day, and in the time leading up to that day, there were 31 Knights and a virtual army of volunteers from the community who had a hand in the effort. The hampers were filled with food bought locally using money donated by the community and with food collected by local schools, groups and businesses. Additionally, there were over 700 hampers that included donated new toys for children and gifts for seniors.

Campbell RiverCharity and Donations

