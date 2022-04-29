18th Annual Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History returns as an in-person and virtual event

For the first time in two years, Cystic Fibrosis Canada’s signature event, the Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History, will return to an in-person format on May 29, while also offering a virtual option.

No matter how participants choose to walk, Cystic Fibrosis Canada is calling on the power of the cystic fibrosis (CF) community to make this the best event yet.

Participants can register online and choose to attend their local Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History event in person or virtually, from more than 70+ locations across Canada. Walkers choose a distance to walk (or run!) throughout the month of May that pushes them to go further than they have before.

On Sunday, May 29, participants can cross the finish line alongside fellow walkers on Walk Day, in person, or complete their walk virtually and share in the celebration on social media following the hashtags #FurtherTogether or #FurtherForCF. You are welcome to join other walkers at 11 a.m. at Ken Forde Park and help celebrate funds raised.

Participants will be eligible for a chance to receive a prize, thanks to Campbell River Kinsmen and Kinettes; Tim Hortons; Dairy Queen; Canadian Tire; Boston Pizza; Home Hardware; Thrifty Foods; Save On Foods; Discovery Foods; Pharmasave; Shoppers Drug Mart; Tyee Plaza; Mandy at Headquarters Hair Studio; Campbell River Garden Centre; Rocky Mountain Chocolate; Joe’s Pharmacy; Storey Creek Golf Course; Carstar Courtenay and Carstar/Rich’s Quality Assured.

“We are thrilled to be back in person for the Walk this year,” said Carly Schur, Chief Development Officer, Cystic Fibrosis Canada. “We have missed the buzz of Walk Day: the smiling faces, families, flags and banners. This community has gone above and beyond to support the virtual Walk the last two years. We now look forward to seeing the power of the CF community unite in person on May 29th to raise funds to support Canadian cystic fibrosis research, advocacy, care and information and support.”

Every year during Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month (May), Cystic Fibrosis Canada holds Canada’s largest national fundraising event, the Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History, in support of people impacted by CF. People who live with cystic fibrosis push through unimaginable challenges, but they push through it because they must. The Walk is an opportunity for families, friends, individuals and teams to go #FurtherTogether and help change the lives of people living with cystic fibrosis and celebrate the memories of those who lost their lives too young because of this disease. The Walk is a volunteer driven event and would not be possible without the support of the incredible volunteers and corporate partners including National Presenting Sponsor Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

This year, Cystic Fibrosis Canada will go #FurtherTogether for Canadians who live with cystic fibrosis by advocating for access to the life changing drug Trikafta for those who are age 6 to 11. Last year, Cystic Fibrosis Canada advocated for access to the drug for Canadians 12+ and in less than six months after draft recommendations from drug review bodies, every Canadian province and territory committed to fund Trikafta. Cystic Fibrosis Canada will also launch a new research strategy with a focus on funding research projects that will benefit patients sooner rather than later, particularly for people who currently have limited treatment options.

For the past 17 years, thousands of people have joined the Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History to change the cystic fibrosis story. Since its inception in 2005, the Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History has raised over $40 million to support advocacy initiatives including access to life-changing medications, CF research and high-quality individualized care.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada’s standard infection prevention protocols will be in place in addition to local COVID protocols.

Canadians interested in joining the virtual Walk to make CF History can register at: cysticfibrosis.ca/walk

