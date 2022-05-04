Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez delivers opening remarks to the National Culture Summit at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. YouTube says user-generated content, such as cooking videos made in people’s kitchens, could be regulated by an online streaming law, despite assurances from the Heritage Minister that this will not happen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez delivers opening remarks to the National Culture Summit at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. YouTube says user-generated content, such as cooking videos made in people’s kitchens, could be regulated by an online streaming law, despite assurances from the Heritage Minister that this will not happen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

YouTube says bill could cover user-generated content, despite minister’s assurances

YouTube Canada says draft law’s wording gives the broadcast regulator scope to oversee home videos

YouTube says user-generated content, such as cooking videos made in people’s kitchens, could be regulated by an online streaming law, despite assurances from the heritage minister that this will not happen.

Speaking publicly for the first time about Bill C-11, Jeanette Patell, head of government affairs for YouTube Canada, says the draft law’s wording gives the broadcast regulator scope to oversee home videos.

She told the National Culture Summit in Ottawa that the bill’s text contradicts Minister Pablo Rodriguez’s public assurances that it does not cover user-generated content, such as cat videos.

YouTube says it accepts that full-length professional music videos should fall within the bill’s scope, but it wants the legal text of the bill to accurately reflect the minister’s insistence that amateur videos will be exempt.

A spokesman for the minister says the government has been very clear that user-generated content does not come within the scope of the bill and the text reflects that.

The bill would make online streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Spotify and YouTube, promote a certain amount of Canadian content and give the broadcast regulator wider powers over digital platforms.

—Marie Woolf, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez reacts to Facebook ‘threat’ over online news bill

Federal PoliticsInternet and Telecomsocial media

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Weather slows early Vancouver Island gardening season but boom expected

Just Posted

Cortes Islanders Kai Harvey and Mike Moore are mapping and measuring big trees in an attempt to save them from being logged by Mosaic Forest Management. Harvey spoke at the event on April 20. (Rochelle Baker/National Observer)
Cortes Islanders hold community meeting in light of logging plans

Campbell River and District General hospital.
Comox-Strathcona Regional Hospital District board supports long term care facility in Campbell River

Community Action Team Coordinator and community consulting firm owner Gwen Donaldson is running in the October 2022 Campbell River municipal election. Photo contributed
Gwen Donaldson aims to add a new voice to Campbell River City Council in 2022

Left to right: BC Hydro’s Stephen Watson, Colleen Yip the 100,000 milestone visitor, Museum at Campbell River Executive Director Sandra Parrish, and City of Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams. Lee Simmons photo
Campbell River’s Discovery Centre welcomes 100,000th visitor