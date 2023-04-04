What’s cooking Campbell River?

Calling all food truck vendors—it’s time to start your engines and fire up your grills!

The City of Campbell River is now accepting applications to operate food trucks at selected public locations downtown or along the waterfront.

Can you picture your food truck at one of these locations?

Spirit Square

Rotary Beach Park

Ken Forde Park

Rockland Road parking lot

Maritime Heritage Centre parking lot

Big Rock Boat Ramp overflow parking lot

Here’s how to apply in four quick and easy steps:

Visit campbellriver.ca/food-trucks to complete an application for a food truck business licence. If you have any questions, email business.licence@campbellriver.ca for more information.

Once all conditions are met, successful applicants will receive a food truck business licence. The licence will be emailed to you and will be valid until Feb. 27 of the following year.

Once approved for a food truck business licence, vendors must reserve their spot—in advance—for the days they would like to operate. Call 250-286-1161 or email recandculture@campbellriver.ca to make a booking. A business licence fee of $35 per day will be collected by the city at the time of booking. A licence is only valid when used on the date and for the site that has been reserved and paid for.

You’re ready to roll.

“Council has been hearing that there’s an appetite for more food trucks in Campbell River,” says Mayor Kermit Dahl. “With recent changes to permit food trucks at more locations, we’re seeking to support the growth of Campbell River’s food and drink scene and create additional opportunities in the local food and beverage space. Food trucks can complement an existing restaurant business or offer an affordable option for entrepreneurs who are looking to get started. I encourage any interested food truck vendors to apply.”

Don’t delay. Space is limited and site bookings will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

Note that power is not currently available at any of the above-mentioned locations. The city is considering options for potentially establishing power at these locations in the future.

The city also encourages interested food truck vendors to apply to participate in this summer’s CR Live Streets festivities, an annual series of free community events presented by the city. Live Streets will return to Shoppers Row this summer with events every Wednesday evening from July 19 until Aug. 30. The events will open to the public at 7 p.m., but approved food truck vendors may be able to set up and operate earlier. Contact 250-923-7911 or recandculture@campbellriver.ca for more information.

“We started 2023’s CR Live Streets programming with a bang with A Night Out Downtown in February and we’re looking forward to carrying that energy into this summer’s event line-up,” says Royce Pritchard, City Programmer. “Live Streets draws people downtown to experience food, shopping, and entertainment as a community. Food trucks contribute to the lively, festival-like atmosphere and are a much-loved part of the CR Live Streets experience.”

Stay tuned for Live Streets announcements coming soon. Spirit Square activities can be viewed at spiritsquare.ca or facebook.com/CRspiritsquare. Food truck vendors who are interested in setting up at Spirit Square events may contact hwy19concerts@gmail.com or call 250-287-6542 for more information.

In addition to the public locations mentioned here, food trucks will continue to be permitted at certain other locations for events that are booked through the Recreation and Culture Department, provided that a valid city-issued food truck licence has been obtained. Likewise, food truck vendors with a city-issued food truck licence may continue operating at certain private locations, where permitted.

To complete an application form for a food truck business licence, visit campbellriver.ca/food-trucks.

