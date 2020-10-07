WestJet announces additional flights from Comox Valley Airport to Calgary, Edmonton

WestJet’s morning and evening service from the Comox Valley Airport to Calgary has started again.

Effective Oct. 5, 116 additional weekly flights have been added to the current schedule, increasing service to twice daily via Calgary and adding two additional flights to Edmonton, for a total of four weekly.

Throughout the pandemic, WestJet has continued modified operations at YQQ, ensuring access for essential and humanitarian travel with enhanced safety protocols to protect passengers, crew and staff. The early morning outbound, and evening return dramatically reduces the travel time for any connecting passengers.

“We are very pleased to see the continued commitment from WestJet to meet the air transportation needs of the Comox Valley and surrounding region,” said CVAC acting CEO, Alex Robertson. “The return of the early morning flight does more than just improve connectivity to the rest of Canada, it is indicative of the potential for recovery. Every flight that remains overnight in Comox adds nearly half a million dollars to the local economy through landing fees, and the provision of hotels, meals and transportation of the crew. The additional economic spin-off generated by inbound and outbound passengers is a bit harder to calculate, but extremely significant for the airport, and the diverse stakeholders we serve.”

The airport will continue to work closely with airline partners to restore services.

“Safety has always been at the forefront of our operation,” said Robertson. “While our policies will evolve as new processes are developed, our mission to provide safe and efficient air service facilities, and enable the economic development of the Comox Valley, remains the same. We are extremely grateful to WestJet for their commitment to our region, and the important role they play in the region’s economic recovery.”

