Western Forest Products announced capital investments totalling $29 million at operations in Saltair, Nanaimo and Chemainus. (Black Press Media file photo)

Western Forest Products to temporarily reduce lumber production levels in December

Reduction being made to manage inventory levels to current market conditions.

Western Forest Products Inc. says it will temporarily reduce its lumber production levels for the rest of the year.

The Vancouver-based forest products company says the reduction will amount to about 200 million fewer board feet.

It says the reduction is being made to manage inventory levels to current market conditions.

The reduction will be spread across its B.C. manufacturing business throughout December, but will not interrupt remanufacturing or shipping operations.

Lumber production at the impacted sites will resume in January 2023 and the company says it will keep evaluating market conditions to balance production and demand.

Western has a lumber capacity in excess of one billion board feet from seven sawmills and operates four remanufacturing facilities and two glulam manufacturing facilities.

