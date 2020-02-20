The We Wai Kai First Nation plans to revive its scallop farm enterprise in Sutil Channel. Photo provided

We Wai Kai First Nation to resume scallop farming operation

The We Wai Kai First Nation will return to scallop aquaculture in 2020.

With support from DFO and the BC Ministry of Agriculture, the nation has undertaken a much-awaited project to revive its scallop farm enterprise in Sutil Channel.

The We Wai Kai Seafood Corp successfully farmed Pacific scallops until suffering a devastating die-off in 2015. This event affected almost all scallop growers in British Columbia resulting in a tremendous economic loss to the Nation and the aquaculture industry.

With renewed confidence in the availability of superior scallop seed, the nation has decided to revive its farm operation. This effort will see the creation of new employment opportunities and a return to producing scallops of the highest quality.

The We Wai Kai Nation will be updating farm infrastructure and commence seeding in March of this year. The We Wai Kai Nation is asking for the community’s support as it undertakes the on-site work which will involve replacing buoy moorings and maintaining the submerged longlines.

The We Wai Kai Nation is looking forward to regaining its position as a leading scallop producer on Quadra Island and being able to offer prized scallops to local markets and restaurants for all to purchase and enjoy.

