VIDEO: Final report on Campbell River’s John Hart project

BC Hydro released it’s final video report on the John Hart Generating Station replacement project Jan. 24.

In it, project spokesperson Stephen Watson revisits the final public tour of the new underground generating station as well as ceremonies marking the shutting down of the turbines in the original John Hart generating station.

For more on the project, visit:

The Bolton Marine group acquires Campbell River's Daigle Marine

