(The Canadian Press)

VIDEO: Businessman leads ‘Canada Strong’ campaign for Iran plane crash families

Founder of Toronto restaurant chain wants to help pay for victims’ funeral costs

A Toronto restaurateur is spearheading a national fundraising campaign to help people who lost loved ones in the Iran plane crash, calling on Canadians to donate $1.5 million to cover funeral costs for the victims.

Mohamad Fakih, founder of the Paramount Fine Foods restaurant chain, launched the “Canada Strong,” campaign on Monday, which will be overseen by a charitable fund that also raised money for the families of the Toronto van attack victims.

Fakih says he’d like to raise $1.5 million dollars to help cover funeral costs for the victims.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Employers excited for Extreme Education and Career Fair

Just Posted

Employers excited for Extreme Education and Career Fair

Job-seekers can bring resumes to the Comox Community Centre on Jan. 23

Murray earns goal during Prospects Game win

Top young talent from PJHL, VIJHL faced off in Nanaimo

Campbell River Golf and Country Club looks to become ‘resort community’

Application before council would allow two hotels, conference centre, spa and retail component

Campbell River Storm back in the win column

Storm lead the North Division after back-to-back victories Friday and Saturday

TIEL’S TALES: What’s with the illegal dumping, Campbell River?

The problem isn’t going away

VIDEO: Vancouver Island stroke survivor using Jeopardy! to relearn reading ability

Retired teacher Joel Rosenau attempting to teach himself what he once taught others

Head-on crash near Tsawwassen terminal causes ferry delays

BC Ferries says there will be delays unloading

Iran’s co-operation in crash probe ‘encouraging,’ safety chair says

Canadian investigators expected to get access to crash site near Tehran and remains of the plane

VIDEO: Businessman leads ‘Canada Strong’ campaign for Iran plane crash families

Founder of Toronto restaurant chain wants to help pay for victims’ funeral costs

Guilty verdict and life sentence stand for Abbotsford cop killer

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing will no longer take place for Oscar Arfmann

Man convicted of killing B.C. toddler released on bail as he awaits appeal

There are numerous restrictions placed on Tallio outside of prison

B.C. First Nation ordered to pay $30,000 for ex-chief’s ‘vulgar’ remark

Former Nee Tahi Buhn councillor had filed complaint

If B.C. adopts year-round daylight time, each East Kootenay town would pick own time zone

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka stopped by a recent regional district meeting to explain

B.C. First Nation grants company temporary access to winterize pipeline site

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say agreement does not soften their position

Most Read