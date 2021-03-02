Vancouver Island’s Shelter Point Distillery wins gold for single malt

Shelter Point Distillery won several Canadian Whisky Awards this year, including a gold for best single malt. Facebook photo

The Island’s Shelter Point Distillery took home a gold as best single malt at the recent 11th Annual Canadian Whisky Awards.

In all, the distillery located between Campbell River and the Comox Valley took home nine medals in all from the Feb. 25 event. As with everything of late, the ceremony had to be held virtually due to pandemic restrictions. The Canadian Whisky Awards are the only competition dedicated to Canadian whisky.

Shelter Point tied with Two Brewers from Whitehorse Yukon for the title of Best Single Malt of the Year for their Double Barrel Whisky #5, which also took home a gold medal.

RELATED STORY: Shelter Point Distillery switches production to sanitizers

Along with this, the distillery won four silver medals for their Single Cask Peat, Smoke Point #2, The Forbidden Wheat Whisky and their Single Cask Virgin Oak, as well as four bronze medals for The Collective, Patience is a Virtue, Montfort DL 151 and Echoes of the Hebrides.

Shelter Point also earned the Award of Excellence – Innovation for their peated whisky process using peated single malt whisky casks from Islay in Scotland.

For more information about the distillery, see www.shelterpoint.ca or on Facebook @shelterpointdistillery, Instagram @shelterpoint and Twitter @shelterpoint.



mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Distilleries