Vancouver Island’s massive new $65 million Amazon facility expected to open this month

Contractor, as well as Amazon itself, continue to hire as Sidney warehouse set to open soon

The new Amazon facility in Sidney is expected to open in early-to-mid October. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

A courier firm contracted by Amazon anticipates it will start delivering goods from the new Amazon facility in Sidney in early-to-mid October.

“We are on the ground right now, trying to recruit and hire in a very challenging market,” said Ken Mayes, founder of Zenzen Logistics.

This opening date for the 115,000-sq.-ft. delivery station lines up with other reports, which place the opening of the $65-million facility built by Edmonton-based York Realty in mid-October. Black Press Media has reached out to Amazon for additional details.

The company is currently recruiting drivers for about 120 vehicles through various means including recruitment sites but also in-person recruitment, with the company having held two in-person events at the Sidney Pier Hotel, according to Mayes.

He added the company plans additional events in the future throughout the region. “Some will be organized, some will be a bit more guerilla-style.”

While it is not clear yet how many of the company’s staff will come from the Saanich Peninsula, Mayes said he hopes as many as possible. “That’s our goal because that is where the hub is and is going to have a direct impact on the community.”

While Mayes said his company’s wage is “very competitive” and the health care package “very attractive,” future employees can expect to work in a company that stresses personal balance and well-being.

“On top of that, the fact that we are aligned with one of the most successful companies in the world, says a lot,” he said.

Amazon is also recruiting staff and is offering a free shuttle service for employees to the Sidney facility with pick-up locations in downtown Victoria, Tillicum Shopping Centre, and at McKenzie Avenue and Quadra Street.

