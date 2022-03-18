Vancouver Island’s Malahat Skywalk wins prestigious tourism innovation award

$15-million project, a partnership between the Malahat Nation and A.Spire by Nature

Malahat SkyWalk took home a 2022 BC Tourism & Hospitality Award in the Innovation category at an awards gala on March 10 hosted by the Tourism Industry Association of BC and British Columbia Hotels Association. Pictured is the Malahat SkyWalk team, with general manager Ken Bailey third from left, accepting the award. (Submitted photo)

Malahat SkyWalk was recognized on March 10 with a 2022 BC Tourism & Hospitality Award in the category of Innovation.

The BCTHA, hosted by the Tourism Industry Association of BC and British Columbia Hotels Association, recognize and celebrate excellence, leadership, and innovation within British Columbia’s tourism and hospitality industry, showcasing the province’s most exceptional leaders and positive change-makers.

Malahat SkyWalk has welcomed more than 150,000 visitors since opening July 15, 2021, exceeding all goals and estimations.

The approximately $15-million project, a partnership between the Malahat Nation and A.Spire by Nature, a company led by two of the founding partners in the successful Sea to Sky Gondola near Squamish, combines nature-based tourism with a cultural tourism experience.

A 600 metre-long elevated walkway transports visitors to a 10-storey, architecturally-inspiring spiral tower lookout 250 metres above sea level, providing breathtaking 360-degree views.

An adventure net and 20-metre spiral slide offer further innovation for the enjoyment of daring guests.

“Malahat SkyWalk has quickly become a marquee tourism asset for both British Columbia and Canada, and we are honoured to be recognized for our innovation,” says Ken Bailey, general manager of the Malahat SkyWalk.

“Not only does Malahat SkyWalk’s physical structure and experience demonstrate innovation, but more importantly we are proud to have a strong relationship with Malahat Nation and be contributing to reconciliation through tourism with our partnership.”



