Vancouver Island’s Cow-op connects consumers directly with local farmers

Farmers from Pine North, a small-scale farm, drop off their fresh products at the Cow-op warehouse in Duncan. (Submitted photo)

The Cowichan Co-operative Marketplace (Cow-op), the first online farmer’s market on Vancouver Island, is proving that small is mighty when it comes to supporting farmers and feeding the community.

With this year’s surge in grocery prices, Islanders are facing challenges in accessing affordable, quality food options.

Meanwhile, farmers and food producers are struggling to stay afloat in the midst of inflation.

Cow-op is at the forefront of the solution to these problems, connecting consumers directly with local farmers, and creating a food secure Cowichan region in the process.

This co-operative takes a “farmers first” approach, with a markup on fresh produce that is notably low; only 25 per cent, compared to 50 per cent or more at large grocery chains depending on the item.

Established in 2014, the Cow-Op.ca online marketplace makes it possible for South Island customers to order food for home delivery from more than 70 different Cowichan Valley farms and producers, with the bulk of revenue going straight to farmers’ pockets.

“Cow-op has consistently maintained razor-thin profit margins. We take pride in our commitment to fair pricing, which sets us apart as pioneers of the online farmer’s market,” said Chelsea Abbott, general manager for Cow-Op.

“Our farmers manage their own product listings and set their prices for seasonal products, so unlike big grocery chains who usually pay cents on the dollar, our producers can actually earn a living.”

To learn more about Cow-Op, browse the product listings, and experience the convenience of home delivery, visit Cow-op.ca, or follow them on https://facebook.com/CowOp.

Local Business

Previous story
Highway closure costs Islanders millions in tourism, business challenges
Next story
Let’s make a deal, Canada urges U.S. amid latest ‘baseless’ softwood lumber duties

Just Posted

Campbell River’s Fayth Pontious captured a silver medal in the North American Indigenous Games which took place in Halifax July 15-23. Photo courtesy of Jasmine Pontious.
‘It was fun’: Campbell River wrestler speaks of Indigenous Games experience

Campbell River’s Dick’s Fish & Chips has been ordered by the City of Campbell River to implement remedial actions after complaints of a “disturbing odour” were levelled by neighbours. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River fish and chip shop taking measures to control odour

Aquatic science biologist Shawn Stenhouse releases a Atlantic salmon back into its tank during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. A Liberal promise to transition salmon farms in British Columbia from ocean net pens to closed containment systems in just over five years is being slammed as careless by the aquaculture industry. (The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward) Aquatic science biologist Shawn Stenhouse releases a Atlantic salmon back into its tank during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. A Liberal promise to transition salmon farms in British Columbia from ocean net pens to closed containment systems in just over five years is being slammed as careless by the aquaculture industry. ( File Photo - The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. Salmon Farmer’s Association welcomes Lebouthillier as new DFO minister

You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic)
You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.