Vancouver Island’s business excellence recognized

Vancouver Island business leaders celebrated the year’s best this week.
The Grant Thornton LLP Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards gala was held Thursday at the Westin Bear Mountain Resort.
Nanaimo’s VMAC Global Technology Inc. was named Business of the Year, while Nickel Bros. House Moving, also of Nanaimo, was chosen Small Business of the Year.
According to an event press release, 79 finalists in 17 categories were recognized at this year’s gala.
“2019 has been good year for business on Vancouver Island,” noted Mark MacDonald of Business Examiner, which coordinates the event, in a separate press release.
Category winners include:
Automotive – Cowichan Auto Repair, Duncan
Beverage – White Sails Brewing, Nanaimo
Construction/development – Island West Coast Developments, Nanaimo
Entrepreneur of the Year – Stonehouse Teas, Campbell River
Food and food production – Fatso Peanut Butter, Victoria
Technology – Abeego, Victoria
Health care – Comfort Keepers, Victoria
Hospitality – Kingfisher Oceanside Resort and Spa, Comox Valley
Manufactured wood products – San Group, Port Alberni
Manufacturing – SCS Steel Container Systems, Nanaimo
Ocean products – Cascadia Seaweed, Victoria/Port Alberni
Professional – R. Anderson & Associates, Port Alberni
Retail – Oui Jewellery, Victoria
Tourism – Campbell River Whale Watching, Campbell River
Trades – BMT Group Services, Sidney
Black Press was a platinum media sponsor of the Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards.
