Vancouver Island MusicFest putting out the call for food vendors

Vancouver Island MusicFest executive producer Doug Cox is dealing with an unexpected challenge, as he puts the finishing touches on preparations for this year’s festival.

He’s having trouble drawing food vendors.

“We have seven or eight food trucks signed up so far,” said the festival’s executive producer. “But that’s still really light, compared to what we usually have.”

With most of the food vendors returning year after year, Cox said this caught him by surprise.

“I didn’t (see this coming) at all,” he said. “But due to COVID, a lot of them are now shut down, or are having trouble finding staff. We’ve heard that from a few of them, that they just can’t get the staff.”

All the information for the application process is online at islandmusicfest.com/vendors-2/

“We are just keeping applications open, because we want to get as many vendors as we can,” said Cox.

The Vancouver Island MusicFest takes place at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds, July 8-10.

Cox said ticket sales have been great and he expects close to 10,000 patrons each day.

“We are anticipating a very large crowd, and it’s like a captive audience for these food vendors. Lots of hungry people, so this is a great opportunity.”

