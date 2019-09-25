Grace Lore, a political science professor at the University of Victoria, is one of the panelists on the discussion regarding gender equity at the upcoming Vancouver Island Economic Summit. (File Contributed)

Vancouver Island Economic Summit panel to address gender equity

Last month the Canadian government proposed amendments to regulations under the federal Employment Equity Act.

One vital purpose of these proposed amendments is to bring attention to the wage gap between genders.

According to the government of Canada’s 2019 Statement on Gender Equality, gender equity supports increased innovation, builds healthier communities and benefits everyone at every level of employment at an organization.

Despite being among the top progressive nations of the world (Social Progress Imperative, 2018), statistics show Canada still has a lot of work to do in creating a society that is fair and equal to all genders. Canada had the seventh-largest gender wage gap in a comparison between 42 countries. According to a 2018 Minerva Foundation report, British Columbia women held only 22 per cent of available ‘Top 50’ biggest revenue-generating company board seats and only 17 per cent of available Top 50 biggest revenue-generating company senior executive management positions.

In addition, the 2016 Canadian Income Survey from Statistics Canada found that, based on annual earnings, women workers in Canada earned an average of 69 cents for every dollar earned by men in 2016. This measurement results in the largest wage gap because more women work part-time, and part-time workers typically earn less than full-time workers. This gap and lower earning power means Canadian women are at a higher risk of falling into poverty than their male counterparts.

Join moderator Janina Stajic, director of communications & public engagement at Vancouver Island University, and panelists Doris Bear, vice-president of commercial financial services at TD Bank; Grace Lore, political science professor at the University of Victoria; and Katie Armstrong, manager of regulatory and compliance at Seaspan, at the State of the Island Economic Summit this October as they look more closely at recent studies on the wage gap between genders and discuss how pay equity benefits both organizations and communities.

The Summit, taking place Oct. 23-24 at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre in Nanaimo, will address a number of trending topics in both the global and local economy, such as gender equity, marine tourism, entrepreneurship and the circular economy.

To learn more about the State of the Island Economic Summit and to register, please visit www.viea.ca.

Previous story
Hundreds of thousands stranded as travel agency collapses

Just Posted

Campbell River raises $68K for Tour de Rock

Riders stopped in Campbell River on Tuesday, continue to Comox Valley today

One dead in Campbell River helicopter crash

VIDEO UPDATE: Witness – ‘The sound was not right’

Police on lookout for stolen backhoe

Heavy machine was stolen from construction site over the weekend: Crime Stoppers

Walter Morgan studio a welcome addition to Campbell River arts facilities

Future of how it will be utilized still TBD, ‘But sufficed to say, we’ve got some plans in the works’

Work on Black Creek’s new playground well underway

Black Creek Community Association was one of two local community organizations to win 100k from BCAA

70 trucks and counting: B.C. loggers en route to Vancouver to protest job losses

The initial convoy left Prince George at 2 a.m. Wednesday, stopping through the Cariboo

Nurse suffers broken jaw in patient ‘ambush’ at Abbotsford hospital

Union says patient used exercise weight to strike nurse

Municipal leaders support banning foreign sponsorship of UBCM amid worsening China relations

Chinese consulate hosts annual reception at the civic government event

Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury

B.C.’s auditor general to resign for personal reasons

Carol Bellringer’s news comes just days after she released legislature spending scandal report

Blast of winter weather expected to hit Rocky Mountains, interior B.C.

Up to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall in the mountains starting Wednesday night

Owner of Shawnigan company says vaping industry unfairly targeted

Brendan Carson feels better enforcement of rules required

Trudeau promises energy bill cuts, carbon-neutrality while in Lower Mainland

Scheer offers tax credit for green home renovation, and Jagmeet Singh pledged electric buses

Canada’s top 1% saw fastest income acceleration, overall decrease in taxes

Those in the top one per cent saw average income growth in 2017 of 8.5 per cent to $477,700

Most Read