The 2019 Vancouver International Auto Show is happening March 19-24 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. (Submitted)

Vancouver Auto Show has it all: Supercars, electric cars, and the Terry Fox fan

The 2019 Vancouver International Auto Show happens March 19-24 at the Vancouver Convention Centre

The Vancouver International Auto Show is where car and truck lovers go to be dazzled by the latest vehicles, classics, modified supercars, and specialty one-off creations.

More than 400 vehicles will be on display from the world’s leading manufacturers at the Vancouver Convention Centre from March 19 to and 24, featuring the latest products and technology, including some not yet in dealer showrooms.

Not to be missed is the Canadian debut of the famed and heavily modified 1965 notchback Mustang, otherwise known as the Hoonicorn Mustang. The Canadian-made and designed Felino Supercar will make its Western Canadian debut. Also making its first appearance in Western Canada will be the McLaren Senna, one of the most widely anticipated supercars of 2019.

The Greater Vancouver region is consider “the land of the supercar,” with the most luxury and exotic vehicles sold per capita in North America. The auto show will once against showcase the who’s who, including Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren, Bentley, Aston Martin, Lotus and more.

A unique feature this year is the opportunity for visitors to test drive the newest electric, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell clean energy vehicles. The expanded Electric Vehicle Discovery Centre offers a test drive experience, presented by CEVforBC™ and charged up by FLO, with the largest selection yet of more than 30 hybrid and electric vehicles.

READ MORE: Vancouver Auto Show to featured newest electric and clean-energy vehicles

In an ode to the past, some of the finest original and restored vintage automobiles will be on display, such as the first new Toyota Supra to be produced in North America in 21 years. For fans of the Transformer cartoons and movies, making its first appearance will be Bumblebee, one of eight VW bugs used in the movie of the same name.

A very special 1980 Ford Econoline van will also be there: the Van of Hope that supported Terry Fox as he embarked on The Marathon of Hope almost 40 years ago.

If you’re looking to entertain the kids on Spring Break, let them run wild in the Volkswagen Children’s Play Care Centre while you explore the show floor.

For more information about the show and to buy tickets, go to VancouverInternationalAutoShow.com

Previous story
Air Canada suspends financial forecast for 2019 after Boeing 737 Max grounded

Just Posted

Campbell River Storm take 2-0 lead in series against Saanich Braves

The Campbell River Storm hung on for a 2-1 victory in Game… Continue reading

Campbell River Storm win round 2 opener in overtime

Game goes into double overtime to decide it

Music key to all-round school success, teachers tell Campbell River board

More than 1,000 kids involved in music education, while still involved with extra-curricular opportunities

RCMP can’t substantiate claims of voter fraud on Cortes Island

Someone made allegations involving 43 people voting in last fall’s election

Supreme Court judge upholds Campbell River and SRD rights to set water rates

Resident launched petition against both local governments after steep rate hike last year

Defiant vigil starts healing in New Zealand after massacre

Police say the gunman in the shooting that killed 50 acted alone

Man enters unlocked B.C. home with knife, sexually assaults 22-year-old

Investigation ongoing after woman sexually assaulted in Greater Victoria early Sunday morning

Trudeau fills vacancy in cabinet with B.C. MP Joyce Murray

Murray, 64, was elected in 2008 and served previously as a minister in B.C.’s provincial government

Gunman kills 3 on Dutch tram; mayor says terror likely

Utrecht police release photo of 37-year-old man born in Turkey who is ‘associated with the incident’

Facebook announces changes to political advertising to meet new federal rules

Bill C-76 bans the use of money from foreign entities to conduct partisan campaigns

Corey Hart delivers tearful speech, big finale at Junos as he’s inducted into hall of fame

Hamilton-founded rock act Arkells won group of the year

Travel expected to be slowed by fallout from fire at Toronto’s Pearson airport

All U.S.-bound flights from Terminal 1 were cancelled Sunday night after the fire broke out near a security checkpoint

Leivo nets shootout winner as Canucks edge Stars 3-2

Schaller scores first 2 goals of season for Vancouver

UBC study shows honey bees can help monitor pollution in cities

Scientists analyzed beehives in high density urban areas to those off on Galiano Island

Most Read