FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. Former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach club has been partially closed because of a COVID outbreak. (Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post via AP)

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. Former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach club has been partially closed because of a COVID outbreak. (Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post via AP)

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club partially closes due to COVID outbreak

The former U.S. president moved to Mar-a-Lago after leaving Washington in January,

Former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, has been partially closed after staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

That’s according to several people, including one familiar with club operations, who said Mar-a-Lago had “partially closed” a section of the club and quarantined some of its workers “out of an abundance of caution.” The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation by name.

An email sent to members said that service had been temporarily suspended in the club’s dining room and at its beach club because some staff members had recently tested positive. It said the club had undertaken “all appropriate response measures,” including sanitizing affected areas,” and that banquet and event services remain open.

“The health and safety of our members and staff is our highest priority,” it read.

The Florida Department of Health did not immediately respond to a phone call and email.

Trump moved to Mar-a-Lago after leaving Washington in January, and has spent the weeks since then laying low, golfing, dining with friends, meeting with Republican party leaders and plotting his political future as he considers running again in 2024.

Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19 last fall and has since been vaccinated against the virus.

Mar-a-Lago was the site of his first known exposure more than a year ago. A senior Brazilian official tested positive last year after spending time at Mar-a-Lago, where he posed for a photo next to Trump and attended a family birthday party.

The Trump White House was hit with several subsequent outbreaks after it flouted virus precautions by resisting mask-wearing and continuing to hold large events.

The club in Palm Beach has been a flurry of activity in recent weeks, hosting events and fundraisers, including one to benefit rescue dogs. Trump unexpectedly dropped by the event last week.

In January, Palm Beach County issued a warning to Mar-a-Lago’s management after a New Year’s Eve party that violated an ordinance requiring employees and guests to wear masks. Video of the party posted online by Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., showed that few of the 500 guests wore masks as they crowded the dance floor while rapper Vanilla Ice, Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love and singer Taylor Dayne performed. The club was told future violations would result in fines of $15,000.

The former president was not present at the party.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Retail sales fall 1.1% in January to $52.5 billion: StatsCan

Just Posted

Police execute a search warrant at a Thulin St. address after a suspected case of vigilante justice. RCMP photo
Campbell River RCMP investigate apparent episode of vigilante justice

A suspected episode of vigilante justice sent one man to hospital with… Continue reading

The Campbell River RCMP Street Crimes Unit seized drugs, cash, and weapons during an arrest on March 12, 2021. RCMP photo
Campbell River RCMP Street Crimes Unit seizes drugs, cash, and weapons

Campbell River Street Crimes Unit arrested a 37-year-old Campbell River man for… Continue reading

The construction of the complex being built at 850 Dogwood Street that is expected to cause traffic delays in the area. Image from City of Campbell River staff report
Campbell River drivers should expect upcoming traffic delays on Dogwood between 8th and 9th

Construction on 79-unit housing complex at 850 Dogwood will lower speed limit to 30 km/hr

A COVID-19 exposure has been announced by Island Health for Penfield Elementary School on Monday, March 15.
COVID-19 exposure at Penfield Elementary in Campbell River

Island Health is currently undertaking contact tracing, asks people to monitor for symptoms

Sandra Milligan and Ron Burrell, representatives of the Beaver Lodge Land Trust Committee, seen here in 2017 on SD72’s MacPhedran School property, which they hoped could be returned to the Crown so that it could hopefully then be returned to the Beaver Lodge Lands. Mirror File Photo
City of Campbell River names wetland after late environmental steward Ron Burrell

Burrell’s Bog straddles the north end of Jubilee Heights development and Beaver Lodge Lands

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Hannah Ankenmann receives her first shot of COVID-19 vaccine administered by a Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Family Health nurse in early March. Small communities on Vancouver Island are receiving vaccine for entire communities. (Zoe Ducklow/North Island Gazette)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count climbs to 737 on Friday

Up to 292 people in hospital, two more deaths

Black Press media file
Comox man dies in logging accident near Port McNeill

Port McNeill RCMP say criminality is not suspected.

"Am I racist?" signs like the one standing on the west end of Salmon Arm are part of an anti-racism campaign launched in November 2020 by B.C.'s Office of the Human Rights Commissioner. Hate crimes have been rising in B.C., particularly during the pandemic. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Anti-racism workshop helps you shift from being a frozen bystander to an active witness

Over the past months, racism has become front and center in the… Continue reading

Mesachie Lake’s Herrington family: dad Shaun, mom Cara, eldest daughter Charlotte, and new arrival Violet, who was born in a hurry on Sunday, March 7. (Angie Hughes photo)
Special home delivery for Vancouver Island mom

Mesachie Lake couple deliver baby in the driveway with entire fire department waiting outside

Minister of Housing David Eby called Penticton city council’s decision to try and close a shelter housing 42 people ‘disgraceful’ while opposition leader Shirley Bond called Eby a bully on Thursday morning. (File photo)
Opposition leader takes Minister Eby to task over Penticton shelter handling

The two politicians shared jabs during the Thursday morning session of the Provincial Legislature

Surrey RCMP officers seen wearing masks during an incident in Surrey in March 2021. (Shane MacKichan photos)
B.C. RCMP ‘very pleased’ to be included in COVID-19 vaccine priority groups

B.C. government announced frontline workers to be included in phases 2, 3

Dee Gallant and Murphy are going to be featured as a question in a German game show. (Photo submitted)
Chemainus woman who sent cougar scurrying with Metallica tapped by German game show

And the answer is, Who used a heavy metal song in 2019 to eliminate danger?

Most Read