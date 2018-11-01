(Pixabay.com)

Trick or treat, keep candy wrappers off the street

London Drugs launches province-wide recycling program for ‘hard to process’ packaging

Conscious of the packaging Halloween candy can garner?

London Drugs wants to help out and launched the first Halloween candy wrapper recycling drive in the province.

Part of its Other Flexible Plastic Packaging program, the retailer is accepting chocolate bar and candy wrappers as well as potato chip bags to keep the waste out of landfills.

RELATED: Candy calculator: Map estimates number of trick or treaters

Bring your discarded wrappers to any London Drugs location and the “garbage” will be sent to Merlin Plastics, a processing plant in Delta, working on developing a viable method of recycling common, but tough to process items.

“This is really a big problem; the volume of wrapper waste is significant. That’s why we’re making a commitment to help address it – not just at Halloween but year-round,” said Maury McCausland of London Drugs.

RELATED: Halloween roundup: Bonfires and fireworks in Greater Victoria

Any material that cannot be recycled will be used to produce engineered fuel for commercial operations.

According to Statistics Canada, more than $500 million worth of cookies, confectionery and snack foods were sold across Canada in October of 2017, generating significant amounts of waste.

RELATED: Halloween horrors sprouting up all over Halloween

Additionally, the Ocean Conservatory found food wrappers were among the top five items found during their International Coastal Clean-up last year.

“Last year, with the help of our customers and staff, our stores celebrated a 93 per cent waste diversion rate,” McCausland said of the flexible packaging program. “This program will help get us one step closer to zero waste.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. government lobbying rules to be tightened

Just Posted

Minor earthquake recorded off coast of Vancouver Island

The 4.9 magnitude quake struck 9:22 p.m. on Halloween night

Campbell River students and Greenways Land Trust take on invasive species

Project involves replanting natuve species near Georgia Park Elementary

Canada Post strike hits Campbell River

Work stoppage part of campaign on North Island

Campbell Riverites get their carving on!

Our followers on Facebook show off their festive carving skills

Campbell River Fire Department reminds you to change your smoke alarm batteries when you change your clocks

‘…And remember to test your smoke alarms at least once a month,’ says Fire Chief

RECIPE: How to make a spooky ‘Dragon’s Blood Punch’

It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists

Bear from Fort St. James accidentally reported in Victoria

Location of bear highlights perks and challenges of interactive wildlife website

B.C. man banned from owning dogs for 5 years after flea-infested Rascal nearly died

Man who was caring for dog infested with 100,000 fleas sentenced in Nanaimo

Bobby Orr would be ‘surprised’ if there isn’t another NHL lockout

The league and the NHL Players’ Association signed a 10-year collective bargaining agreement in January 2013 to end the last lockout

B.C. novelist files defamation suit over sexual assault allegations

teven Galloway’s lawsuit also accuses two dozen other people of repeating the accusations on social media

Union leaders say proposed pay equity legislation will close ‘shameful’ gap

Jobs that might be under close scrutiny because they are dominated by women include clerical and administrative jobs, marketing, sales and services

Dying woman issues deathbed plea for changes to Canada’s assisted-death law

Audrey Parker, diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016, says the two-year-old law will allow her to end her prolonged suffering

Deer shot by arrow, put down by B.C. conservation sparks investigation

Conservation officers looking for information about Maple Ridge incident

Vancouver Island pharmacist saves overdose victim’s life

Quick thinking by London Drugs staff

Most Read