Torstar to close StarMetro national free newspaper chain, lay off 73 employees

Xompany also announced plans to open new Star bureaus in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Halifax

Torstar Corp. will shutter its StarMetro newspapers across the country and lay off 73 staff.

A Torstar spokesperson says the StarMetro papers will publish their final editions on December 20.

The company publishes the commuter papers in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto and Halifax.

A memo sent to staff from Torstar president John Boynton says the closures will affect 73 people working in editorial, advertising and distribution.

The company also announced plans to open new Star bureaus in the coming weeks in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Halifax.

The bureaus will be staffed by Star journalists who will provide local coverage.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. pushes for greater industry ‘transparency’ in gasoline pricing

Just Posted

Cortes Island director rejects allegations contained in regional district’s censure

Noba Anderson says she is exploring her legal options

PHOTOS: Sold-out crowd enjoys BCHL game at the Brindy

Alberni Valley Bulldogs beat Trail Smoke Eaters 5-2

Campbell River RCMP officer assaulted during traffic stop

Officer expected to make a full recovery; had been conducting impaired driving investigation alone

Campbell River hydro project workers pitch a perfect safety game

The billion dollar price tag is not the only astonishing number

PHOTOS: More than 40 people gather for pro-choice rally

Event was planned to coincide with pro-life speaker Denise Mountenay presentation

Bye bye Bei Bei: Giant panda born in U.S. zoo heads to China

Panda heads back to China as part of cooperative breeding program

Island student lobbies school board for dress code consistency

Jaylene Kuo contacted school trustees after seeing dress guidelines at brother’s school

Bidders down, costs up for Highway 1, B.C. independent contractors say

Rally protests NDP government’s union-only public construction

Members of little people community applaud change to drop ‘midget’ term

‘It’s not about sensitivity,’ says Allan Redford, the president of the Little People of Canada

Little progress in preventing sudden infant deaths since last report: BC Coroner

Coroners panel studied 141 sleep-related sudden infant deaths between 2013 and 2018

Dive team searching for missing Cowichan fisherman

Bill Court said family and friends are actively engaged in the search

B.C.’s ‘Dr. Frankenstein of guns’ back in jail yet again for trafficking in Glock parts

Bradley Michael Friesen has parole revoked for allegedly importing gun parts yet again

B.C. woman suing after laser hair removal leaves her with ‘severe’ burns, scarring

Nadeau felt ‘far more pain’ than usual during the treatment

$2.9 million judgment in B.C. blueberry farm sabotage lawsuit

The new owners saw most of their farm ruined just as they took possession

Most Read