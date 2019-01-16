A Coast Capital Savings branch in Abbotsford. (Black Press Media)

Thieves steal thousands from 140 Coast Capital Savings members

Online fraud tactics included phising and ‘brute force’ in November and December

Between $3,000 and $6,000 was stolen in a cyber fraud attack at Coast Capital Savings.

Thieves made off with cash from 140 members in November and December, said credit union spokesperson Erin McKinley on Wednesday.

READ MORE: RBC warns of text message ‘phishing’ scam

They used two forms of common fraud strategies: phishing and brute force.

Phishing is an attack in which fake emails or text messages are sent to people linking to fake websites that ask for account information. It’s commonly listed the Better Business Bureau of Canada’s top 10 annual scams.

“They built a website that looked like Coast Capital Savings… asking people to enter their information online,” McKinley said.

Meanwhile, brute force involves using computer programs to repeatedly guess simplistic account passwords until the correct one is determined.

McKinley said the credit union has notified its members of the incident. Reimbursement is being considered on a case-by-case basis.

Coast Capital has more than 50 branches around B.C., mostly in the Lower Mainland and in Greater Victoria.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada needs a digital ID system, bankers association says

Just Posted

Province nears decision on Upland landfill application

Campbell River City Council will receive more presentations on the project at Jan. 28 meeting

Ratfish generates buzz online in Campbell River

Boneless, glowing creature a common bycatch, but it usually stays in deep waters – fish expert

Campbell River woman launches GoFundMe for brother awaiting double lung transplant

Man with chronic lung disease facing high rent in Toronto ahead of surgery

B.C. storm totals $37M in insured damages

The December storm wreaked havoc on B.C.’s south coast

Campbell River city council watching other communities’ single-use bag bans closely

City waits to see effect on business in other communities before deciding whether to pursue one here

Trudeau says politicians shouldn’t prey on Canadians’ fears

The Prime Minister was speaking at a townhall in Ontario

Body of Canadian miner found after African kidnapping

Kirk Woodman’s body was discovered 100 kilometres from the site where he worked for Progress Mineral Mining Company in Burkina Faso

Study finds more than half of food produced in Canada wasted

The study released Thursday is the world’s first to measure food waste using data from industry and other sources instead of estimates

Snowed-in Austrian nuns insist they’re staying put

Authorities have deployed heavy equipment to clear snow and fallen trees blocking the road to the monastery

Chiasson nets shootout winner as Oilers edge Canucks 3-2

Edmonton moves one point ahead of Vancouver

B.C. chief says they didn’t give up rights for gas pipeline to be built

Hereditary chief: no elected band council or Crown authority has jurisdiction over Wet’suwet’en land

Thieves steal thousands from 140 Coast Capital Savings members

Online fraud tactics included phising and ‘brute force’ in November and December

Condo rental bans may be on way out with B.C. empty home tax

Many exemptions to tax, but annual declarations required

UPDATE: B.C. boy, aunt missing for three days

The pair are missing from Kamloops

Most Read