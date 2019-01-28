The Bolton Marine group acquires Campbell River’s Daigle Marine

Daigle Welding’s biggest-ever boat is a $2.8 million yacht which was completed in 2018. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

The Bolton Marine Group has acquired Campbell River’s Daigle Marine.

Founder, Steve Daigle and co-owner, Bob Kristmanson have completed the private sale of Daigle Marine to The Bolton Marine Group which described the Campbell River company as one of the nation’s leading commercial boat builders in a press release.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of The Bolton Marine Group, Daigle Marine, based in Campbell River, will operate as a separate company with the continuity of the management team, highly skilled work force and physical facilities. As Managing Director, Torry Wannenwetsch will lead the entity. Steve Daigle and Bob Kristmanson will remain active in the business through a transition period.

Founded in 1985, Daigle Marine is a highly respected custom aluminum boat builder. Their EagleCraft™ boats range from hard working water taxis, crew boats, patrol vessels and general working craft to recreational fishing boats and luxury cruisers.

Owned by Byron and Sheryl Bolton, The Bolton Marine Group features Armstrong Marine, Washington, Duckworth, KingFisher, Northwest and Weldcraft brands.

According to Byron Bolton, CEO, The Bolton Marine Group (BMG) and Daigle Marine together create new synergy opportunities:

• In today’s hyper-competitive economy, a highly skilled workforce is critical for The Bolton Marine Group to achieve its goals of economic strength and prosperity. Daigle Marine will help BMG to meet these challenges with their exceptional workforce.

• Daigle Marine competes in the recreational and commercial vessel market —This strategic acquisition will increase Bolton Marine Group’s overall footprint in the government and commercial markets. The Bolton Marine Group will participate in the growth of this sector through ownership and synergies of Daigle Marine and Armstrong Marine, and to meet its customers’ requests for custom boats by offering products built by one of the most renowned custom commercial boat builders in the world.

• The Bolton Marine Group has a far-reaching distribution network, strong capital resources, efficient production and increasingly advanced information systems. The Bolton Marine Group is in a position to make substantial investments Daigle Marine requires in production and operations to keep pace with its customers’ growth and new business opportunities without sacrificing quality.

“The two organizations address different needs and different customers. Our plan is for both companies to continue to address their unique customers’ needs with the same care and diligence as in the past,” Bolton said. “We look forward to welcoming the skilled people of Daigle Marine into The Bolton Marine Group family and sharing our progress with you.”

The Bolton Marine Group holdings are based in Port Angeles, WA (Armstrong Marine); Vernon, BC (Kingfisher Boats), Clarkston, WA (Renaissance Marine Group) and, now, Campbell River.

