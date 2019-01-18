Get married on the boardwalk at Telegraph Cove Resort with a beautiful view. (Submitted)

Telegraph Cove Resort one of many venues to be featured at Hitched wedding fair

Black Press Media’s annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair is Sunday, Jan. 27, in Courtenay

Want to get married in a beautiful coastal village, with an unbelievable view of the Johnstone Strait and a day’s adventure awaiting you after?

Telegraph Cove Resort is one of the biggest destinations on the North Island during the summer months.

The boardwalk fills up with whale watchers, fishermen, boaters, campers and kayakers. The resort, which has a rich and colourful past, is one of the last boardwalk settlements left on Vancouver Island, with another notable boardwalk in the North Island being Alert Bay.

General manager Taso Staikos says the resort’s location really adds to the uniqueness of a wedding.

“You have the ability to have spectacular views looking out over the Broughton Archipelago, and to have the whale interpretive centre right there as well really makes it one of a kind,” Staikos said.

READ MORE: Hitched wedding fair to showcase Vancouver Island as ideal destination

Gordie Graham and his wife, Marilyn, created the Telegraph Cove Resort back in 1979, primarily because of the great recreational fishing the spot offers. They built a campground, RV park, and the marina, while also restoring houses, boardwalks, and docks to save the history of the area and make it a bona fide tourist attraction.

As far as weddings go, ceremonies can take place on the historic boardwalk of Telegraph Cove with breathtaking ocean views or on Bauza Cove beach, a secluded waterfront surrounded by the magnificent rainforest.

Telegraph Cove Resort will have a booth at Black Press Media’s annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair, to be held Sunday, Jan. 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Florence Filberg Centre in Comox.

