A costumed trick or treater turns after being given candy during Halloween celebrations in Toronto, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

A costumed trick or treater turns after being given candy during Halloween celebrations in Toronto, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Supply shortage woes have Halloween shops scrambling for stock

COVID fears, supply chain issues making scary sales hard to come by

It’s a scary Halloween season for retailers that are scrambling to stock their shelves in time for the holiday.

Geoff Waszek, owner of Candy’s Costume Shop in Toronto, said he was wary of placing orders in January, as is customary in the industry for Halloween, out of fears that another lockdown would cancel the festivities.

Once he did start ordering, Waszek said he had to scrounge to source stock from a patchwork of suppliers who were struggling with supply chain issues.

U.S.-based HalloweenCostumes.com, which ships directly to Canadian consumers, said many of the goods they ordered won’t even arrive until after the holiday.

Spokeswoman Ashley Theis said the company will just have to use the late items as stock for next year.

The retailers said supply shortages made it difficult to bounce back from a dismal 2020, when many didn’t celebrate Halloween because of high COVID-19 numbers. This year, however, Waszek says he’s happy to see how excited people are to celebrate the holiday again.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: VIDEO: Halloween crowds gather in Vancouver despite B.C. top doctor’s plea to avoid parties

RELATED: Trick-or-treat in small groups, bring back Halloween candy chutes this year: Dr. Henry

Halloween

Previous story
B.C. city promising select new homeowners up to 75% of their down payment

Just Posted

Mowi Canada West salmon farm in B.C. waters. (Photo supplied by Mowi Canada)
Federal Court hearing on Discovery Island fish farm phase-out underway

Jordin Tootoo will be at this year’s We Care Fair. Photo Eventbrite
Jordin Tootoo to speak on mental health and suicide in Campbell River

Fans will get to witness the Storm on franchise record run. File photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Brindy ready to be packed again

It took 24 hours for Campbell River resident Jessica Gordon to find a vet to treat her cat Ocean, pictured, that had suffered a broken leg so severe it required amputation. Photo courtesy Jessica Gordon.
Veterinarian staff shortages leave pet owners searching in emergencies