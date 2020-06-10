Pedestrians walk past a downtown Toronto Starbucks Coffee location Thursday, May 31, 2018. Starbucks is pulling back on its presence in Canada with plans to close up to 200 coffee shops. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Starbucks plans to close up to 200 Canadian locations over two years

The company outlined a number of broad changes it was introducing

Starbucks is pulling back on its presence in Canada with plans to close up to 200 coffee shops.

The Seattle-based chain says it intends to restructure its company-operated business in Canada under a two-year plan.

The details were included in a letter to shareholders filed on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company outlined a number of broad changes it was introducing as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and evolving consumer habits.

Starbucks says some of the Canadian stores up for closure will be ”repositioned,” which suggests they could either move to a new area or change format.

The company has been experimenting with locations that are pick-up only coffee shops. The first Canadian location using the new format launched in January in Toronto.

ALSO READ: Cautious Canadians increasingly wearing masks, fear second wave of COVID

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

coffeeCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C., Ontario shipyards team up to win multibillion-dollar icebreaker contract
Next story
B.C. film industry given go-ahead to restart productions halted due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Moonsnails’ collar-shaped egg casings intrigue beachcombers

As pictures of moonsnail collars go viral, the Marine Detective, steps in to educate people

Campbell River Mounties get more than they bargained for when pulling over drivers

In the last week, the Campbell River RCMP took part in traffic… Continue reading

Two new coastal forestry programs launching at NIC this fall

Curriculums developed to address industry’s needs

Campbell River veteran honoured while in hospital

Carl Kolonsky was just 20 years old when he arrived in Belgium… Continue reading

Howie Meeker Golf Tournament cancelled

Event is Campbell River Special Olympics’ main fundraiser

Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

Global record for new cases, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

B.C. film industry given go-ahead to restart productions halted due to COVID-19

The industry will likely look very different than it was before the pandemic

Horse mascot dressed in Dr. Bonnie Henry outfit a hit on Vancouver Island

Trading Post Feed and Tack has been dressing up Cantelope for 15 years

B.C. residents most likely to feel hate crimes have gone up amid pandemic: StatsCan

Survey found that 15 per cent of British Columbians think hate-motivated crimes have increased

BC SPCA investigating after miniature horse found mutilated in northern B.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC SPCA Call Centre

Blackface photo in 2017 Chilliwack yearbook sparks apology from school principal

The controversial photo of a GW Graham secondary student surfaced on Instagram

Details on federal food buy-back program coming soon, Bibeau says

The funds won’t address the entirety of the problem facing farmers

Most Read