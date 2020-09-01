(Pixabay photo)

Rogers expands 5G network to 26 B.C. markets, but consumer adoption will take time

Most Canadians won’t be able to access the technology immediately because the network requires use of a 5G-enabled phone

Rogers Communications Inc. is expanding its 5G technology to 50 new markets starting today.

The company says the technology will be launched in a mix of small towns and big cities across Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan as it edges closer to its goal of bringing 5G to 60 markets by the end of the year.

Hamilton, Waterloo, Ont., Gatineau, Que., Edmonton, Calgary, Victoria, Surrey, B.C., Regina and Saskatoon will all get access to 5G, building on Rogers’s January roll-out of downtown Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

The new service promises near-instantaneous speeds for downloading, uploading and streaming.

However, most Canadians won’t be able to access the technology immediately because the network requires use of a 5G-enabled phone.

Rogers has a few 5G phones on the market, but is expecting more to come and consumers to make the switch as they upgrade old devices.

Locations set for B.C.:

  • Abbotsford-Mission
  • Maple Ridge
  • Port Moody
  • Burnaby
  • Nanaimo
  • Richmond
  • Chilliwack
  • New Westminster
  • Salmon Arm
  • Coquitlam
  • North Vancouver
  • Surrey
  • Courtenay
  • Oliver
  • Vancouver
  • Delta
  • Osoyoos
  • Vernon
  • Kamloops
  • Penticton
  • Victoria
  • Kelowna
  • Pitt Meadows
  • West Vancouver
  • Langley
  • Port Coquitlam
  • White Rock

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Mobile Phones

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First round of COVID-19 cost B.C. government $600 million

Just Posted

Suspect at large after man attacked with hammer in Campbell River

Campbell River RCMP were called to a report of a man being… Continue reading

Noise complaint results in recovery of stolen property

A noise complaint made early on Sunday, Aug. 30 quickly led to… Continue reading

Campbell River students to have three options for learning this year

Options include in-class learning, distributed learning and homeschooling

Southern Vancouver Island’s old-growth protest enters fourth week counting three blockades

Provincial government’s silence ‘ominous’ and ‘worrisome’ say Port Renfrew protesters

PHOTOS: Campbell River Golf and Country Club hosts provincial championships

Women competed across categories from amateur to super senior

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Adult hockey groups weighing options amid countless COVID restrictions at Island rink

Late ice slots, no changerooms or outside teams allowed and cost factors all weighing heavily

Langley’s top cop reassigned amid charity gala questions

Overtime concerns raised in connection to RCMP attendance at Langely City mayor’s gala

Rogers expands 5G network to 26 B.C. markets, but consumer adoption will take time

Most Canadians won’t be able to access the technology immediately because the network requires use of a 5G-enabled phone

B.C. nurse one of countless COVID-19 survivors looking for answers

‘I would be considered one of the completely healed cases in terms of statistics’

PHOTOS: Anti-gay ‘street preacher’ drowned out by protesters in Vancouver

David Lynn met by LGBTQ2+ members and allies protesting at B.C. stops in his cross-country tour

GoFundMe set up for family of woman killed in Ladysmith hit-and-run

35-year-old Katie Blogg of Ladysmith was killed in the August 29 hit-and-run

Patient wants B.C. to protect legal rights of mentally ill like most provinces

B.C. government recently proposal to amend Mental Health Act, allow youth to be detained for a week after overdose

Most Read